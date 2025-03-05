Natasha Jonas faces Lauren Price at final press conference: 'I'm going to prove myself right'

Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price went head to head at the final press conference ahead of their world championship unification fight at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday.

Jonas and Price will lock horns for the IBF, WBC and WBA welterweight world titles live on Sky Sports.

Already a two-weight unified world champion, Jonas, the holder of the IBF and WBC belts, stated her case for winning directly to Price.

"Experience, accuracy, timing and boxing IQ is why I win. I do believe she'll bring the best version of her and I'm prepared for that," she told Price.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Despite going in as the underdog, Jonas is confident she can upset the odds when she takes on Price

"I'm not trying to put pressure on myself. When we get in the ring it's just me versus Lauren, none of the other noise matters and the best woman will win.

"There's a little bit more behind this one. There's a little bit I want to prove myself right.

"Everyone is entitled to an opinion. Some of them are justified and some of them aren't. I'm going to do what I do. And prove myself right."

Price, an Olympic gold medallist and the WBA welterweight world champion, is just eight fights into her professional career but she exuded confidence, warning she will be "too quick, too good, too young".

"I'll be getting my hand raised on Friday," Price said. "It's a great fight. I'm proud to be part of it.

"I'm in great place mentally and physically. I think the biggest thing in this game is staying cool, calm and collected, staying composed.

"I know how good I am and I believe I win this fight."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Price was in a buoyant mood ahead of her unified welterweight title fight with Jonas

Jonas' trainer Joe Gallagher quipped back: "I can't wait till after the fight when we can say we were too old, too slow and too good."

He believes Jonas' greater seasoning in the professional sport will make all the difference.

"You just can't buy that bit of experience," Gallagher said. "You can't beat experience in the ring. That's what's going to happen.

"She's out of the bubble Friday night. There's a lot of questions to be asked more on Lauren's side."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jonas' trainer Joe Gallagher is adamant his fighter will defeat Price at the Royal Albert Hall

Rob McCracken, Price's trainer, acknowledged: "This is Lauren's challenge.

"Natasha's the best opponent she's fought as a professional and you've got to challenge yourself as a professional.

"It's ambition, it's drive, it's belief and she's got to step up and she understands that.

"She's at her peak and she's ready."

Watch Natasha Jonas fight Lauren Price at the Royal Albert Hall live on Sky Sports on Friday March 7.