Harlem Eubank threatens Adam Azim with 'payback' for lost fight - 'if our paths cross again, I'll dispatch him'

Harlem Eubank will have his next fight at welterweight but has not ruled out a future contest with super-lightweight rival Adam Azim.

Eubank and Azim had agreed to fight last year but, when the latter was injured, that saw the bout postponed and eventually fall through. Ultimately it kept Eubank out of the ring for months on end and he has not forgotten the frustration.

"That can make you turn away from the sport. I just went deeper into the gym, into my training and applied myself even more. I feel like this year is going to reap the rewards of it," he told Sky Sports.

"I feel great, I feel strong. I feel like welterweight is going to be where I'm at now. If a world title opportunity presents itself at 140lbs, obviously we'll have to consider.

"But it's going to take a lot to get me back down to 140lbs. I feel comfortable, I feel strong at 147lbs and I feel ready to go and cause havoc up there."

He does have an axe to grind with Azim and believes that fight can still happen down the line.

"I'm ready to make up for lost time now," Eubank said. "When that comes back around, they'll pay for that. For now, I'm fully focused on my charge to becoming a world champion.

"They wasted a lot of our time but if our paths cross again at world level, I'll dispatch him.

"The payback will definitely happen at some point. But for now, it's out of my mind."

Next, Eubank faces arguably the biggest test of his career against Tyrone McKenna.

Fighting in his hometown of Brighton, Eubank will step into the ring for only the second time in 16 months.

"I can feel the buzz building. Everyone's excited to come and be part of the show. We're even bringing the sun out on the coast. It's resurfaced just in time for what's going to be a great weekend down there," Eubank said of Friday's fight.

Reflecting on his preparation, he added: "I've had an intense camp, great preparation. I'm ready to get in there and showcase all the hard work I've put in.

"I've sparred a lot of southpaws and I feel like that's become a real strength of mine this camp."

When asked for a prediction, Eubank kept it somewhat vague: "A dominant display. If the stoppage comes, it wouldn't be a surprise. But that's not my main focus."

Also on the Brighton card is WBC-ranked bridgerweight contender Tommy Welch.

"I want titles, big fights and to push forward in my career. I took some time off last year after having a baby but now it's back to business," Welch said.

For both Eubank and Welch, bigger fights may lie ahead, but for now, all that matters is what comes immediately next.

