Fabio Wardley to challenge Kubrat Pulev for WBA world heavyweight title

Kubrat Pulev has been ordered to defend his WBA world heavyweight title against British challenger Fabio Wardley.

Wardley is the No 1 contender in the WBA rankings after extending his 19-fight unbeaten record with a first-round knockout win over Frazer Clarke in their rematch in October.

The Ipswich fighter had put himself forward as a potential challenger for IBF title holder Daniel Dubois earlier in the year, but Wardley will now receive his first world title bout against Pulev.

Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBC and WBO belts, is also recognised as the WBA 'super' champion, while Pulev holds a WBA title following a points win over Mahmoud Charr in December.

The Bulgarian is a familiar face in Britain as he challenged Anthony Joshua for the WBA and IBF belts in 2020, suffering a ninth-round stoppage loss, and then was edged out on points by Derek Chisora two years later.

But Pulev has since rebuilt with two victories before a unanimous decision win over Charr in Sofia.

Wardley has boosted his growing reputation in recent years with explosive knockout wins over Nathan Gorman and David Adeleye, two British rivals.

Clarke battled to a draw with Wardley in their first fight last March, but the Olympic bronze medallist was ruthlessly stopped in a blistering opening round of their rematch.

