Katie Taylor sets Amanda Serrano trilogy fight for July 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will complete a trilogy of fights later this year.

The great rivals have set a third world championship clash for July 11 at Madison Square Garden - with the undisputed super-lightweight world title on the line - in a planned all women's card at the historic boxing venue in New York.

Taylor won their first two bouts but both were thrilling battles.

"I want to thank everyone for getting the trilogy over the line and I can't wait to headline at MSG again in July," Taylor said.

Image: Taylor has beaten Serrano twice

"I'm 2 and 0 against Amanda but it's obviously a very special rivalry that delivers every time we step in the ring so I think it's only right that we have the trilogy.

"The atmosphere for the first fight there [at Madison Square Garden] was amazing and I'm sure it won't be any different this time around. Hopefully we can deliver another great fight."

Serrano said: "I promised my fans they would see this trilogy, and I'm incredibly grateful that we get to complete our journey where it all began - at Madison Square Garden."

But she did condemn Taylor for not taking the fight over 12 three-minute rounds.

Image: The bout will be held over 10 two-minute rounds, not 12 threes

"I'm disappointed that Katie Taylor did not keep her word and make the trilogy 12 three-minute rounds, equal to the men. This is a record-setting payday for both of us, and we owed it to the fans to honour the handshake deal we made. She didn't," Serrano said.

"But make no mistake, every time we share the ring, it is war, and I know Friday July 11, will be the greatest yet because I will finally get the official 'W' I deserve.

"Headlining an all-female card at MSG, representing both New York and Puerto Rico, is something I never thought would be possible.

"I'm proud to stand alongside all the talented women on this card, and I hope our fight inspires young girls everywhere to keep believing in themselves and never stop chasing their dreams."

Watch Natasha Jonas fight Lauren Price at the Royal Albert Hall, headlining a major all women's bill live on Sky Sports on Friday.