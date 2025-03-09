Adam Azim wins British Boxing Young Fighter of the Year with Daniel Dubois named Boxer of the Year

Adam Azim set his sights on a world title shot as he was named British Boxing Writers' Young Fighter of the Year at the British Boxing Board of Control Awards on Sunday.

Azim recorded knockout victories over Enock Poulsen and Ohara Davies in 2024 before stopping Sergey Lipinets in February to clinch the IBO light-welterweight title while improving his unbeaten record to 13-0.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of British boxing's most explosive young talents and joins a star-studded list of previous winners of the prestigious award.

"I want to go beyond what I did in my last performance," Azim told Sky Sports.

"If I can win a world title this year, why not? I'll grab it with both hands.

"There's a lot (more to come), you've only seen 40/50 per cent of me, you haven't seen 100 per cent. When you see 100 per cent, you'll be like 'wow, who is this guy?'."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Daniel Dubois was named Boxer of the Year after a phenomenal 2024 that saw him stop Filip Hrgovic in June before delivering a stunning fifth-round knockout victory over Anthony Joshua to become IBF heavyweight world champion in September.

Dubois had been due to defend his title against Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia last month before being forced to withdraw during fight week due to illness.

BBBofC Contest of the Year was awarded to Frazer Clarke and Fabio Wardley after their epic split-decision draw at The O2 in March 2024.

The British heavyweight rivals collided once again in October's rematch, where Wardley emerged victorious with a devastating first-round knockout to retain his British and Commonwealth titles.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Mikaela Mayer was awarded Overseas Boxer of the Year after recovering from her tight split-decision defeat to Natasha Jonas with a statement majority decision victory over Sandy Ryan to become WBO welterweight champion in New York in September.

She is now due to face Ryan in a rematch in Las Vegas on March 30, live on Sky Sports, the winner of which could face Lauren Price after she beat Jonas at the Royal Albert Hall to become unified welterweight world champion.

McGuigan: Azim will be a world champion

Barry McGuigan and Shane McGuigan, Azim's trainer, have seen to ensuring Azim progresses at the correct speed in what remains the early years of his professional career.

It continues to prove a test of patience for both them and Azim himself, such is the shared knowledge of his world title aspirations and the talent capable of bringing them to fruition.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"You get lots of people who blow your trumpet and don't really mean it, but we know how good this kid is," Barry McGuigan told Sky Sports.

"He's sensational and he's getting better and we're taking our time with him because it's the right way to do it. He's ready to fight for a world title in the next couple of fights.

"We've been around the course many times, this kid is one of the best talents I've ever seen and it's about proving it and turning up on the night and showing it and producing spectacular performances, knocking people out, knocking people down, going the distance and showing you have stamina and can be explosive in the 12th round as you are in the first.

"That's what this kid is all about. He will be a world champion, absolutely no doubt about it."

Watch Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan live on Sky Sports on March 30.