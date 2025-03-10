Lauren Price can go undisputed in her next fight - trainer Rob McCracken has 'no doubt whatsoever'

Lauren Price can become the undisputed welterweight world champion in her next fight, just her 10th professional contest, says trainer Rob McCracken.

Price scored a resounding victory over Natasha Jonas on Friday night at the Royal Albert Hall as the Olympic gold medallist unified the WBA championship she held with the IBF and WBC belts.

WBO welterweight world champion Mikaela Mayer boxes Sandy Ryan in Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports on March 30.

Price wants to box the winner for the undisputed championship, and her trainer McCracken believes Price, who's only nine fights into her professional career, is ready to take and win that fight next.

"No doubt about it. No doubt whatsoever," McCracken told Sky Sports. "She's very talented and she's won everything in boxing so far.

"She's got quick hands, it's good for people to see how fast her hands are, the shots come from different angles and how confident she is. In just a short space of time what she's achieved as a pro, it's a brilliant, brilliant journey she's on.

"Lauren I think will be undisputed and I think she will be really, really difficult to beat for a long time yet."

The victory over Jonas, a two-weight unified world champion, was a landmark moment for the Welsh Olympic gold medallist.

"They're all hard fights and you just take them one at a time but I thought Tash fought well and gave it 100 per cent. She's been at a top, top level for a number of years, Natasha, what she's achieved is incredible," McCracken said.

"Natasha was up for it and put in a really determined performance. Obviously Joe Gallagher prepared her tremendously well. Lauren was really good.

"Lauren can go on her journey and have multiple world title fights, like Natasha did, and become undisputed and achieve lots more in the sport."

Even though Price is at an early stage of her professional career, it's easy to speculate about how much further she could go, whether that's becoming a two-weight undisputed champion one day, or boxing the likes of Claressa Shields down the line.

"You can do that with Pricey, because she's really good. She is really good and she's the type of boxer who will fight anybody. Still a minority of professionals, men and women, can fight anybody at their weight or the weight above. But I think Lauren can do that," McCracken said.

"There's quite a bit [more to come]. She's still young, 30, so a few years ahead of her. She loves boxing. She's driven by it. Just a really nice story, from a small village in Wales and she's achieved so much in the world of boxing."

