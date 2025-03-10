Callum Simpson vs Hamzah Sheeraz? 'Let's find out who the best in Britain is in a huge showdown'

Hamzah Sheeraz should fight Callum Simpson next, suggests promoter Ben Shalom.

Sheeraz came up short in a WBC middleweight world title fight with Carlos Adames, which finished in a draw, although Sheeraz had come close to losing his unbeaten record.

A tall middleweight, Sheeraz could consider moving up a division and Ben Shalom, who promotes Simpson, thinks he should look to box the British super-middleweight champion.

"I think that's what I'm hearing, that he's moving up and I'm saying if he is, then that should be the fight to make. It's a fight that I believe the fans want to see," Shalom told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Simpson will return to Oakwell in the summer and is targeting a big fight!

"For me [they'd be] the two biggest names now in Britain in the super-middleweight division. Hamzah I think won't have been pleased with his last performance, probably isn't quite at that level yet."

Shalom urged: "Let's find out who the best in Britain is in a huge, huge showdown. I think in that fight Hamzah will believe that he can beat Callum Simpson. He's supposed to be the next big thing, the shining star. Come and prove it and [try to] beat the best in Britain, which is Callum Simpson."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hamzah Sheeraz spoke with Andy Scott after his controversial draw with Carlos Adames

Simpson is expecting to fight next at Oakwell Stadium in his hometown of Barnsley, and Shalom noted: "It would be great to see that against Hamzah Sheeraz. That should be the type of fight that I think Hamzah will want.

"Hamzah believes he's world level so go and beat the British champion. Callum Simpson has been a phenomenal success story for us, inside and outside the ring, huge ticket seller, big name now.

"[Eventually] I can't see why that fight shouldn't happen."