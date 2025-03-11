Lauren Price warns Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan winner: 'I've got more gears to go. There's much more to come'
Mayer boxes Ryan for the WBO welterweight world title in Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports on March 30; Lauren Price, the unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight world champion is determined to fight the Mayer-Ryan victor in an undisputed championship clash next
Tuesday 11 March 2025 16:24, UK
Lauren Price has a warning for the winner of the Mikaela Mayer versus Sandy Ryan world title fight.
She wants to box the Mayer-Ryan victor for the undisputed welterweight world championship next and told Sky Sports News: "I've still got more gears to go.
"There's so much more to come from me and I do believe that I'm the best at 147lbs."
- Rob McCracken: 'No doubt' Lauren Price can go undisputed next
- Price dominates Jonas to unify three world titles at Royal Albert Hall
- Download the Sky Sports app
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW
Price excelled on Friday at the Royal Albert Hall when she defeated Natasha Jonas to unify the WBA, WBC and IBF welterweight world titles.
It was a fight Price, an Olympic gold medallist at the Tokyo Games, dominated.
"I think my speed was the biggest thing, bringing Tasha onto my shots. I surprised myself as well. I boxed a lot more on the front foot and looked the stronger," Price said.
"Come back well with my counters, I was happy overall with my performance."
Price returned home to Wales this week and enjoyed a hero's welcome.
"It's been crazy. It's like the Olympics all over again," she said. "I've come home, kids, everything, loads of people [were there]. I get out the car - I'm signing kids' Crocs!
"The support, it's blown me out the park. Friday night is a night I'll remember for the rest of my life."
Mayer boxes Ryan for the WBO welterweight world title in Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports on March 30, and Price expects to be ringside for that fight.
"I think I'm going to go out," the Welsh star said. "I think it's a great fight again. I'm chasing the winner, I want that fight.
"I'd love to be chasing that undisputed fight before the end of the year."
Price insisted: "I've said from the start I will fight anyone, anywhere. Obviously I'd love to fight in Wales."
She noted: "I never say no to anyone. So I'm up for it all. I proved on Friday that I'm up there with the best."
Price warns she can be even better than she was against Jonas. "I thought it would be a little harder than it was. I enjoyed myself in there," she admitted.
"In this game I think you never stop learning. I know there's so much more to come."
Watch Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan live on Sky Sports on March 30.