Natasha Jonas open to continuing boxing career after defeat by Lauren Price ended her world title reign

Natasha Jonas is open to continuing her boxing career after her world title reign was ended by defeat to Lauren Price.

The 40-year-old had to face questions about retirement after her unanimous-decision loss to Price in their world welterweight title unification clash at Royal Albert Hall last Friday night.

But Jonas has suggested she could still return to the ring, if another major bout is offered before the end of 2025.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I don't know, the opportunities now are very limited," Jonas told Pitch to Pod.

"I think Katie Taylor's got a fight with [Amanda] Serrano. There's potentially going to be a fourth fight if maybe Serrano wins that.

Image: Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan 2 is on March 30, live on Sky Sports

"They [Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan] fight soon, but then I know Lauren will get the winner of them, which means potentially wait until the end of the year again and another 11 months out, which is just far too long. It's just far too long.

"So we'll see. I'll never, I'll never say never because I've been retiring for the last 10 years. So we'll see. We'll see."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the world title unification fight between Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price

Gallagher: Jonas knows how I feel

Joe Gallagher, the long-time trainer of Jonas, admitted that he had urged his fighter to hang up her gloves last year.

"Natasha has got to have time away with her family and her daughter, go on holiday, and she'll make her decision when she comes back," Gallagher told Sky Sports.

"Whatever she chooses to do I'll back her. A year ago I was asking her to retire after she beat Mikaela Mayer so everybody knows how I feel about it. She [Price] was just a little bit too quick and too sharp on the night.

"Lauren Price was quick out the blocks. I thought I had it 2-1 at one point, I thought Natasha was pick-pocketing really well with the backhand over the lead hand.

"But after that she [Price] found her groove and started pulling away and Tasha was beginning to get Lauren into situations where she's about to pull the trigger, Lauren could see it coming and upped the pace."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Natasha Jonas made an epic ringwalk for her fight with Lauren Price and had the Royal Albert Hall crowd on their feet.

World title action on Sky

Kenshiro Teraji and Seigo Yuri Akui meet in a world title unification on Thursday live on Sky Sports.

WBC flyweight world champion Teraji fights WBA ruler Seigo Yuri Akui at Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

This two-belt showdown tops a world title triple-header that also features WBO flyweight world champion Anthony Olascuaga making his second title defence against former two-weight world champion Hiroto Kyoguchi and Japanese standout Shokichi Iwata defending the WBO light-flyweight strap against Puerto Rico's Rene Santiago.

Watch Teraji vs Akui live on Sky Sports Action from 9am on Thursday.