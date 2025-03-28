Katie Taylor ahead of Amanda Serrano trilogy fight: 'I don't want to do this forever. But the fire hasn't died'

Katie Taylor has reached an age when most fighters are long retired.

She'll turn 39 days before she steps into the ring for her monumental trilogy fight with Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden.

Taylor is already a legend in the sport. An Olympic medallist, a superstar in Ireland, an undisputed world champion at lightweight and super-lightweight, who has avenged her only professional defeat.

Taylor though acknowledged that retirement is on the horizon.

"You obviously just take one fight at a time. I know that I can't do this forever and I don't want to do this forever. I don't want to be taking punches for the rest of my life. But here I am getting ready for another huge one," Taylor told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Katie Taylor said that she deserved the win against Amanda Serrano in their second fight. Paul vs Tyson is available to watch globally on Netflix

"The fire hasn't died down. I have this desire in my heart to just bring women's boxing up again.

"I know that I have what it takes to perform well. I know that I have it all and feel like I am getting better and better with each performance so I can't wait to step in there."

Taylor first boxed Serrano in 2022 at lightweight, taking a split decision win. They rematched at the AT&T Stadium in Texas for Taylor's WBO, WBA, WBC and IBF super-lightweight championships in November. The Irish star took a repeat victory but both contests were compelling to watch.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of Katie Taylor's epic rematch against Amanda Serrano. Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson is now available to watch globally on Netflix

They will have their third fight back at Madison Square Garden on July 11.

"I'm so happy that I get the opportunity to get the fight again. Another history making fight. I've always wanted to be involved in the biggest fights possible. This is a huge, huge fight. I hope I put an exclamation mark at the end of this performance and make it 3-0 for me. I'm super excited and I'm more determined than ever and I'm looking forward to putting on a great showcase," Taylor said.

"It's amazing to see those [viewing] figures and this is exactly what I want - those big fights to happen, for the whole world to see what's possible for female fighters and to inspire the next generation of fighters. This is exactly what it's all about. Such a privilege to be in this position and to have these opportunities and we're putting it all on the line again.

"I hope it's going to be another incredible performance and another incredible showcase for women's boxing."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Amanda Serrano claimed Katie Taylor intentionally headbutted her in their undisputed super-lightweight championship fight. Paul vs Tyson is now available to watch globally on Netflix

Taylor is convinced that even at this stage of her career she can keep delivering top class performances.

"I absolutely feel so great at the moment. I obviously take one fight at a time but after the last fight I knew I was ready for another one. It is about adapting and adjusting. Look at the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Bernard Hopkins, these kind of guys, their longevity's incredible. It's actually inspiring. I live the life. I sacrifice so much," she said.

"I think I have a very smart team of people around me. We train very, very hard but also very smart as well. It's the reason I'm in this position as well, still at the top of the game. I'm going to be 39 years of age when I step into the ring next. It's going to be crazy. But I feel great right now and I feel better than ever."

Taylor backs Ryan in Mayer rematch

Taylor is in Las Vegas with sparring partner Sandy Ryan as the Briton goes into her rematch with Mikaela Mayer.

Mayer and Ryan fight for the WBO welterweight world championship, live on Sky Sports Action from midnight on Sunday morning.

Taylor herself is a study in how to succeed in rematches. She won her second fights with Chantelle Cameron and Delfine Persoon as well as Serrano.

"For me I definitely have the ability to adjust. I'm so determined as well. When I lost to Chantelle Cameron I had the Sunday off and then I was back in the gym on Monday preparing for that rematch," Taylor said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Katie Taylor discusses rematches and Sandy Ryan's chances of victory second time around against Mikaela Mayer

"I think you have an extra fire in you when you suffer a loss. You just learn so much from losses as well. That's where all the growth happens. You're forced to sit back and think about things a bit more. I know Sandy's that type of person as well. She has the heart of a warrior. She has an amazing mentality, an amazing mindset.

"It's whoever wants it most on Saturday night," she added. "I think Sandy is just an all round complete fighter. She's an amazing fighter, an amazing boxer. She's so versatile. Her jab is fantastic, her counterpunch is fantastic.

"I've shared rounds and rounds of sparring with her. She's a huge reason why I won the rematch against Chantelle Cameron as well. Just an amazing part of my preparation and I'm always so grateful for those rounds that she gave me. So she's just an all round complete fighter.

"I think she when she's on form I think nobody is going to beat her on fight night."

Watch the Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan rematch live on Sky Sports Action from midnight on Sunday morning.