Fabio Wardley to face Jarrell Miller in Portman Road heavyweight clash: 'I'm in that world title race'

Fabio Wardley will fight Jarrell Miller for the WBA Interim heavyweight title at Portman Road on Saturday June 7.

Wardley, who is a lifelong Ipswich Town fan, has secured a dream venue for his clash against American contender Miller, with the winner lining up a shot at the WBA 'regular' heavyweight belt which is currently held by Kubrat Pulev.

Miller drew with former unified champion Andy Ruiz Jnr last August, a hard-fought battle that many felt was edged by the Brooklyn man, while Wardley inflicted a brutal first-round knockout on Frazer Clarke in their October rematch.

Wardley told Sky Sports: "He's [Miller] a top 10 contender, he's challenged with the big boys before, and I'm in that world title race and I want to prove myself against one of those top-level guys.

"I think he's a perfect fit for that because he brings energy and he brings the fight in simple terms.

"You know what you're going to get from him. You're going to get the entertainment factor and that's something that I bring and he brings. The clash of us together is going to be chaotic."

After resuming his career following a drugs ban, Miller racked up three wins, including a stoppage of former WBA 'regular' belt-holder Lucas Browne, but was stopped in the 10th round of his fight with Daniel Dubois in December 2023.

Wardley, with 17 knockouts in 18 wins, admits he is keen to pull off a swifter demolition job on Miller.

"You've seen from my last fight the power I have and the power I hold. The damage I can do to my opponent," said Wardley.

"Getting him out of there quicker than Daniel would make a large statement and would really announce that I'm a world title contender.

"The comparisons are easy to make, but ultimately the focus is on getting the job done, doing it in a good fashion, and keeping it entertaining."

With Tyson Fury in retirement and Oleksandr Usyk nearing the end of his career, Wardley believes he has the perfect opportunity to become a dominant champion in the division.

He said: "With the WBA 'Interim' on the line, that is really cementing the fact that I'm in the mix of these world titles now.

"You've obviously got the likes of Dubois and Usyk who are at the top of the tree, but to boot my way through the door, to grab something like the WBA 'Interim' and move forward with that is the right way to go.

"I think there is a jostling match between myself, Daniel and a few others who are trying to be at the forefront of the heavyweight division.

"We're all running a race alongside each other right now and trying to become the new face of the division.

"There are some other fights that need to be had along the way. I need to get my hands on a world title definitely as well.

"For me to take over the scene and become the next name of British heavyweight boxing, or even worldwide heavyweight boxing is extremely achievable."