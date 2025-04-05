Richard Torrez vows to 'show who I am' in crucial Guido Vianello heavyweight showdown in Las Vegas

Richard Torrez, an American heavyweight of tremendous promise, puts his unbeaten record, and his future hopes and aspirations, on the line when he fights Guido Vianello this weekend in Las Vegas.

Torrez, an Olympic silver medallist in Tokyo, has delivered so far in his pro career. He's taken on all his opponents in an aggressive, all-action style. So far it's worked. He's ended 11 of his 12 professional contests inside the distance.

But against Vianello at Palms Casino Resort, live on Sky Sports Action from 1am on Sunday morning, Torrez is taking a major step up in an effort to prove himself a world-level contender.

The Italian was a 2016 Olympian and is now in ominously good form. In 2023 Vianello suffered a shock loss to Jonathan Rice. He rebuilt only to be edged out by Efe Ajagba in a close contest but took out once feared knockout artist Arslanbek Makmudov in his last fight.

"I'm just excited to show everyone at home and the people following us who I am as a fighter. I feel like sometimes people think that I only know how to come forward. I'm really excited to show some different facets to my game," Torrez said.

"Guido brings a lot to the table. He's a really tall guy. He knows how to use his length. I'm really excited to show my boxing abilities and to show that I'm supposed to be here.

"The most exciting part of this is that he is a worthy opponent. He has a name. We're both working towards something. We're not just trying to stay in the game. We're trying to prove something in order to obtain something great.

"It's amazing to me that we're able to be in the ring together to fight for that greatness."

Vianello said: "Richard is a very strong guy. He's young like me. Actually, he's younger. We are two young guys. He's a southpaw. He has an Olympic medal, so big respect to him."

But the Italian warned: "The fight with Arslanbek Makhmudov was just a warm-up for me. It was an easy fight. Now, my pro career is getting started."

On the undercard, undefeated Mexican Olympian Lindolfo Delgado and Dominican standout Elvis Rodriguez will collide in a WBC and IBF super-lightweight world title eliminator.

Lightweight sensation Abdullah Mason, who turns 21 on fight night, will face Mexican southpaw Carlos "Chinito" Ornelas in a 10-round special attraction.

