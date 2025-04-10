Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois: WBO receives petition to allow undisputed heavyweight championship fight next
With Joseph Parker in wait as the mandatory challenger, the WBO has confirmed to Sky Sports that a petition to allow unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to box IBF titlist Daniel Dubois in the undisputed title fight first has been lodged with their Championship Committee
Thursday 10 April 2025 13:57, UK
The WBO has received a petition to allow the Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois undisputed world heavyweight championship fight to go ahead next.
Unbeaten Ukrainian Usyk remains the unified WBO, WBA and WBC heavyweight world champion. He is due to make a mandatory defence of the WBO belt against New Zealand's Joseph Parker.
But a title unification can take precedence over a mandatory contest and the WBO has confirmed to Sky Sports that a petition to allow Usyk to box IBF titlist Dubois first has been lodged with its Championship Committee.
WBO president Gustavo Olivieri told Sky Sports: "There is a petition before the Championship Committee to consider a Usyk-Dubois unification to consolidate the heavyweight championships.
"Therefore, upon an official ruling regarding this matter, we will publicly announce the official decision, including Parker's mandatory status, if that be the case."
Usyk previously unified all four of the major heavyweight world titles last year when he first beat Tyson Fury. He relinquished the IBF belt to pursue his rematch with Fury and Dubois, then the IBF mandatory, was upgraded to full champion.
A rematch with Dubois, whom Usyk boxed in 2023, would offer the Ukrainian the opportunity to become a three-time, two-weight undisputed champion, a historic achievement for the Olympic gold medallist.
Earlier this week Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk revealed to Sky Sports that fighting Dubois is their "priority" over a mandatory defence against Parker.
"If undisputed makes itself possible - it will be the priority," he told Sky Sports.
"We will come to know it within the next couple of days."
