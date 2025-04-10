Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois: WBO receives petition to allow undisputed heavyweight championship fight next

The WBO has received a petition to allow the Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois undisputed world heavyweight championship fight to go ahead next.

Unbeaten Ukrainian Usyk remains the unified WBO, WBA and WBC heavyweight world champion. He is due to make a mandatory defence of the WBO belt against New Zealand's Joseph Parker.

But a title unification can take precedence over a mandatory contest and the WBO has confirmed to Sky Sports that a petition to allow Usyk to box IBF titlist Dubois first has been lodged with its Championship Committee.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

WBO president Gustavo Olivieri told Sky Sports: "There is a petition before the Championship Committee to consider a Usyk-Dubois unification to consolidate the heavyweight championships.

"Therefore, upon an official ruling regarding this matter, we will publicly announce the official decision, including Parker's mandatory status, if that be the case."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oleksandr Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk says the unified world heavyweight champion could offer Daniel Dubois a rematch.

Usyk previously unified all four of the major heavyweight world titles last year when he first beat Tyson Fury. He relinquished the IBF belt to pursue his rematch with Fury and Dubois, then the IBF mandatory, was upgraded to full champion.

A rematch with Dubois, whom Usyk boxed in 2023, would offer the Ukrainian the opportunity to become a three-time, two-weight undisputed champion, a historic achievement for the Olympic gold medallist.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oleksandr Usyk started rapping after facing off against Daniel Dubois following a press conference for their unified heavyweight title fight in August. (Warning: video contains flashing images)

Earlier this week Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk revealed to Sky Sports that fighting Dubois is their "priority" over a mandatory defence against Parker.

"If undisputed makes itself possible - it will be the priority," he told Sky Sports.

"We will come to know it within the next couple of days."

Watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn on April 26 live on Sky Sports Box Office.