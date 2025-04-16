Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron rematch: Still time to resolve rounds dispute, says British Boxing Board of Control

There is still time to resolve the ongoing rounds dispute ahead of Ben Whittaker's rematch with Liam Cameron, says the British Boxing Board of Control.

Whittaker will fight Cameron in a highly anticipated light-heavyweight rematch on Sunday April 20, live on Sky Sports.

They first met in October when Olympic silver medallist Whittaker was unable to continue, due to injury, after both fighters fell over the top rope and out of the ring in the fifth round.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

A technical decision then saw the bout finish as a draw.

That controversial ending however prompted suggestions from Cameron that Whittaker 'quit', fuelling a fiery build-up ahead of Sunday's clash at the bp pulse LIVE arena in Birmingham.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Toe2Toe team discussed Ben Whittaker's performance against Liam Cameron in their first fight

Days away from the rematch, the rival camps are locked in a dispute over whether the bout will be contested over 10 or 12 rounds.

But the British Boxing Board of Control has said there is still time to resolve this issue before Sunday's fight.

Robert Smith, the general secretary of the BBBoC, told Sky Sports: "It is a contract issue.

"There should be no need [for the Board] to intervene. Still time to resolve, which I'm sure it will be."

'Judgement day is April 20'

Whittaker and Cameron are due to face each other at a press conference on Friday before Sunday's contest. Their war of words has been a feature of their pre-fight engagements.

"It got hard in there and when it gets hard, you want a way out," Cameron previously said of Whittaker. "When you're in pain and the fight's not going your way, he wanted out of there.

"He wanted no part [of it]."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Toe2Toe, Matthew Macklin, Barry Jones and Wayne Elcock discuss how Ben Whittaker might approach his rematch with Liam Cameron

Whittaker is a flashy fighter when he boxes, renowned for his showboating. But Cameron claimed he had been chastened by their first fight.

"He's changed a bit. He wasn't the same person just then [on the Gloves Are Off]. Quite humbled, nice guy. Come in with a different approach. I like that," Cameron told Sky Sports News.

"I was there to get beat. He was there to show what he was made of… I put a stop to it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Whittaker says he has enjoyed life out of the limelight and has perfected better ways to fall out of the ring for his rematch with Liam Cameron

Whittaker responded: "If he wants to go with that [quitting accusation] it's great, more fuel to the fire."

He is though determined to settle the score. "It was like a scene out of WWE," Whittaker told Sky Sports News. "It's boxing. These things are not written and we get to run it back.

"Luckily enough judgement day is April 20."

He added: "It was my worst version and his best version. When I turn up on April 20 you will see my best version.

"A draw is not what you want, it's a loss in my eyes, looking to right the wrong really and I'm excited to do that."

Watch Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron 2 on Sunday April 20, live on Sky Sports