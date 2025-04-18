Whittaker vs Cameron 2: Tyler Denny admits Hamzah Sheeraz loss was 'my own fault' ahead of ring return

Tyler Denny admits his whirlwind defeat by Hamzah Sheeraz was "a shock to the system" but hopes victory over Elvis Ahorgah will repair his pride.

Denny returns against Ahorgah on the undercard of the Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron rematch in Birmingham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

The 33-year-old blames himself for the Sheeraz defeat in September after failing to follow the instructions from his corner during a second-round stoppage loss at Wembley Stadium.

"With boxing, we get punched most days - that's not an issue for me, it's the pride," the former English middleweight champion told Sky Sports.

"I genuinely believed I was going to win so it's a shock to the system, because there wasn't one part of my body that thought I wasn't going to win.

"You have to look yourself in the mirror and just go again."

After being told by his coach not to jab to the body, Denny strayed away from the plan and was ruthlessly punished by Sheeraz.

"A lot of people take a loss and then they move trainers and stuff, but it's none of that nonsense from me," said Denny.

"It was my own fault, I had no excuses, I had the best camp that I've ever had.

"It's up to me to make sure that it doesn't happen again. I remember that feeling that I felt and I don't want to feel that feeling again. I've got no excuses."

Denny suffered two defeats earlier in his career, but bounced back to become European champion in November 2023 with victory over Matteo Signani.

"A lot of it is mentality, having the right mentality and believing in yourself," he said. "And even after the loss, I still believe in myself.

"I've got a lot to offer and I want the big fights.

Image: Elvis Ahorgah is aiming to inflict another setback on Tyler Denny's career

"I've got to get Elvis out the way and then I just want to go after the big fights out there."

Ahorgah attempted to incite Callum Simpson with a verbal attack before suffering a brave stoppage loss in February and Denny is expecting more heated words from the Ghanaian.

He said: "Elvis can talk as much as he wants but it doesn't matter. When the bell goes in, you just need the fists to do that talking.

"I've only seen him fight against Callum Simpson but he is a game man and I'm up for it."

Ahorgah, with 12 knockouts in 13 wins, is relishing his showdown with Denny.

"Once a soldier, always a soldier," Ahorgah told Sky Sports.

"No matter the weather we are always hard like leather, forever bringing the fire. So they have to know that I am fully prepared. He already knows that I'm ready.

"I'll show you in the ring, we are not here to joke"

