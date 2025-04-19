Ben Whittaker has been 'humbled' by dramatic draw with Liam Cameron, says Sky Sports expert Johnny Nelson

Ben Whittaker has been "humbled" by Liam Cameron but can rediscover his "amazing talent" under new trainer Andy Lee in the rematch, says Johnny Nelson.

Whittaker was led away in a wheelchair after he and Cameron dramatically toppled out of the ring in their first bout in October, which ended in a split decision draw, and their rivalry will be settled in a second fight on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Reflecting on Whittaker's performance in Saudi Arabia, Sky Sports expert Nelson believes the Olympic silver medallist "neglected what he does so well" but is backing new trainer Lee to bring the best out of the 27-year-old.

Image: New trainer Andy Lee has been overseeing Ben Whittaker's preparations for a second fight against Liam Cameron

Nelson told Sky Sports: "I'm quite sure Andy Lee has said to him 'you've got an amazing talent, make sure you make the most of it'.

"So I think he has got a serious approach from what we've seen.

"The mental approach when you get into the ring - that makes or breaks a fighter, and I think for him, he knows he's talented, sometimes you can run away with yourself. And that's what he did.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Elvis 'The Soldier' Ahorgan stole the show at the Whittaker v Cameron 2 press conference with another passionate speech

"The performance that I saw in Saudi from Ben, he boxed as though... 'it's a done deal this, I'm going to steal the show' and he neglected what he does so well.

"He neglected that, and in doing that he almost paid the price. That why he's been humbled and that's why mentally he's got to stay on point so it doesn't happen again, because if he gets through Sunday night and he starts getting some amazing wins again, what stops him from developing amnesia and doing this again at a higher level?

"So if this was to happen, it's better that it happens now than later down the line when there's a lot more at stake."

Image: Ben Whittaker can handle the pressure of a rematch with Liam Cameron, says Matthew Macklin

Macklin: Whittaker can handle rematch pressure

Fellow Sky Sports expert, Matthew Macklin, believes Whittaker will handle the big expectations on his shoulders ahead of a high stakes rematch.

"I think there was an element of him underestimating [Cameron]. I think he possibly over-trained or got the weight a little bit wrong," said Macklin.

"He got pretty tired pretty quickly, he was unravelling - which was alarming, really.

"I don't think that would happen in this fight. I think he will have the right amount of fear, the right amount of nerves. The pressure will bring that.

"In a lot of ways his career is on the line in terms of what he projected himself to go on and achieve, to be a star.

"That is on the line right here."

Watch Ben Whittaker's rematch with Liam Cameron on Sunday, live on Sky Sports from 7pm.