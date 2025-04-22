Eubank Jr vs Benn: Chris Eubank Jr warns Conor Benn ahead of Saturday's fight - 'The procedure will be parliamentary'
Chris Eubank Jr will fight Conor Benn in a Ring Magazine event at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office; the fighters faced off at the Grand Arrivals event on Tuesday and Benn insisted this contest was personal
Tuesday 22 April 2025 21:00, UK
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn faced off at the Grand Arrivals event to start fight week in London.
Eubank Jr and Benn will box at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
The build up to their grudge match has been fraught, with Eubank cracking an egg over Benn's head at their announcement press conference.
"I don't do shenanigans. I do what I believe is right and I do what I want to do," Eubank noted. "I'm just being me."
Tuesday's stare-down, however, passed off without incident as Eubank glared across at Benn from a distance.
"This fight isn't about size or weight. It's about skill. It's about dedication. It's about expertise. All those areas I excel in," Eubank said.
"I'm a complete fighter, I've been doing this for so long now I've forgotten more things than he knows and that will show on the night.
"The experience, dedication and the will - these will be the deciding factors."
Echoing the words of his famous father, Eubank promised to dissect Benn. "The procedure will be parliamentary," he said.
"That's the only thing I can say about this. Everything will go how I want it to go.
"I will be like a matador in the ring and Conor Benn will be the bull."
Benn is following in his father Nigel Benn's footsteps with his own Eubank rivalry. But he also reiterated that Saturday's contest was personal to him.
"It's always personal, every opponent I fight is personal. People want to say its strictly business, it's never business. If someone is trying to put their hands on me, trying to render me unconscious, it's never business," Benn said.
"It's personal with every one of my opponents but this one has more history, shall we say."
'I'll give it to him'
Benn added: "I prepare hard, there aren't any tactics to hide. I'm going to come in there and give it to him, that's it. You all know what you're getting, I work hard.
"Am I extremely confident? I'm confident as ever because I put the work in.
"It really does feel like the homecoming for me. It's one of those fights that never went away, I couldn't not give the British public this fight. It was a fight that just lingered and had to happen.
"Once I put this to bed, I'll drop back down to 147lbs and do what I've got to do. I'm only up here [at 160lbs] for these two fights then I'm dropping back down."
