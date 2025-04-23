Brandon Glanton lambasts Chris Billam-Smith for past handshake snub: 'No respect!'

Chris Billam-Smith is known on the British boxing scene as “The Gentleman” for good reason.

The former world champion is not one for trash-talking and looks to conduct himself professionally.

Brandon Glanton, however, doesn't see him that way.

Glanton fights Billam-Smith on the undercard of the Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Ring Magazine event on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The American has a point to prove against Billam-Smith. He has taken offence from a snub when they crossed paths ahead of Billam-Smith's fight with Lawrence Okolie in Bournemouth in 2023.

"Respect. He didn't extend that respect to me," Glanton told Sky Sports. "He didn't shake my hand.

"I didn't know him other than being a fighter. Maybe he didn't like the fact that I was part of Team Okolie at the time, I don't know what it was. But a man extends his hand, in respect you shake it. That's it.

"We're all cruiserweights, I get it, we all have a job to do but shaking my hand doesn't mean we're friends, we're buddies, we're pals. I respect you for where you are."

Billam-Smith, as far as Glanton is concerned, is no gentleman. "He acts like he is. The cameras don't see everything. Reality TV ain't reality. We'll see him for what he is," Glanton said.

"It says what type of person he really is outside of boxing. What kind of man he is."

The Briton, however, denied any knowledge of that incident.

"I have no recollection at all of him ever offering me a handshake or seeing him before yesterday," Billam-Smith told Sky Sports.

"What I will do is once I've beaten him, I'll shake his hand, if he'll accept it, who knows after how much it hurt him."

The American, however, insisted: "He remembers. He looked me in my eyes. I looked him in his pupils and he walked past me.

"He knows I don't like him. I know this is his last hurrah. He understands.

"His time is done."

