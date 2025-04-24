Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn: The WBC backs winner to get chance to fight Canelo Alvarez
Chris Eubank Jr will fight Conor Benn in a Ring Magazine event at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office; WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman believes the winner of the fight will merit an eventual shot at Canelo Alvarez
Thursday 24 April 2025 11:56, UK
The World Boxing Council would back the winner of the Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn fight coming through to take on Canelo Alvarez.
Eubank Jr fights Benn at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday in a Ring Magazine event, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
"It is a major event that has all the elements a fan can expect," WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said of Eubank vs Benn.
"The rivalry between the parents which became a rivalry between the kids. Heated press conferences, social media… When the bell rings, it is going to be something for the memory of everyone and hopefully the fight comes up to the expectations."
Canelo boxes William Scull in an undisputed super-middleweight title fight next weekend. Alvarez is expected to box American pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford later this year.
"This is what boxing is all about but remember Canelo has to fight William Scull first. If he is successful a fight with Crawford would be monumental. A classic combination," Sulaiman told Sky Sports.
Eubank has been touted as a possible future opponent for Canelo.
Eubank has previously boxed at super-middleweight, though is facing Benn at middleweight.
Benn is moving up to 160lb but is ranked at No 3 in the WBC's welterweight world ratings.
"Both are ranked, have been highly ranked for many years and are top level in the sport. A fight for the championship is doable," Sulaiman said of the Eubank-Benn winner fighting Canelo.
"Absolutely. Canelo has embarked on a new stage of his career," he continued.
"He will fight in Riyadh and is then scheduled to fight in Las Vegas and the winner this Saturday is going to be a major player in boxing worldwide, certainly."
Boxing Canelo is a more plausible goal for Eubank in 2026.
Benn is more likely to pursue world honours back down at welterweight. He told Sky Sports: "I will be going back down to 147lb to win the world title."
