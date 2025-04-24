Liam Smith targets Chris Eubank Jr trilogy fight to settle rivalry after Aaron McKenna fight

Liam Smith wants a shot at revenge against Chris Eubank Jr and is eyeing a trilogy fight between the pair should Saturday night go to plan.

Smith suffered a 10th-round stoppage defeat to a vastly-improved Eubank Jr in their September 2023 rematch, having knocked out his British rival in emphatic fashion eight months earlier.

The 36-year-old had been due to make his return to the ring against Josh Kelly last September before withdrawing from the fight due to illness.

He is now scheduled to face Aaron McKenna on the undercard of Eubank Jr's showdown against Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

"I think there's probably a number of reasons I'm on this card," Smith told Sky Sports.

"I don't think Chris wanted me on this card, but I'm on it, maybe if one of the main-event fighters got injured I was probably the best name to step up and step in.

"We know with Riyadh Season, it just wants really good fights and dancing partners. If I win and the main event is a bit one-sided and doesn't have a rematch then I'm an option for the winner.

"I think there are a couple of reasons I'm on the card."

Smith was visibly far from his best during his second meeting with Eubank Jr, but would later make no excuses over his performance on the night or preparations that had been marred by an injury setback.

He remains driven by the loss and is seeking the opportunity to put things right as he continues to downplay question marks over what motivation he has left in the latter years of his career.

"If I wasn't motivated I wouldn't be here, I wouldn't be in the shape I've got in, especially after a horrendous injury I had," Smith added.

"The same question was getting asked of Callum (brother Callum Smith) about desire. It's irrelevant.

"Going back to the loss to Chris is all the motivation I need really. Last time I was in a ring in a competitive fight I was horrendous.

"That loss eats away at me every night because I didn't get the chance to do it again. For some reason it got stopped at 1-1, Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde get their trilogy, I don't get why I didn't.

"It's down to me prove that I'm back, there were reasons behind that performance."

Smith's opponent McKenna arrives a perfect 19-0 as a professional and the younger man at the age of 25 as he fights for the first time since a 10th-round stoppage win over Jeovanny Estela last July.

For all McKenna's potential, Smith plans to make his ring experience count.

"I look at him, I've had a few of these over the years," said Smith. "Going back to the Anthony Fowler fight (in October 2021). I get asked the same question 'you've been to the top, what desire have you still got?'.

"I remember on that card there were six 154s on that card, I said you can match me with any one of them, it's a competitive fight for four, five, six rounds and then cuteness, ability, experience comes into it.

"This will be no different. He'll start very fast, he'll be game, competitive, but when the fight settles down and the ability and experience shows I'll be too good for Aaron."

