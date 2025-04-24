Chris Eubank Jr silences Conor Benn press conference with emotional speech ahead of Saturday's stadium fight

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn faced one another at the final press conference ahead of Saturday's clash live on Sky Sports Box Office.

It was a moment that veered from the surreal, as Eubank Jr talked his rival's promoter Eddie Hearn off the stage, to the wholly unexpected.

"The weight is painful. I'm in pain right now, I'll be in even more pain tonight and tomorrow morning," Eubank said.

"The question I ask myself is what is pain?"

Chris Eubank Jr continued his tactics of relentlessly interrupting Eddie Hearn until the promoter decided to exit the press conference stage.

Benn interrupted, saying: "Oh shut up, Chris."

That brought a laugh from the audience, only for Eubank to command the attention of the whole room as he continued.

Eubank Jr is usually guarded and utterly controlled, but with sudden frankness in this most public of settings he discussed the worst moments of his private life.

He spoke of his brother's tragic death and his own complex relationship with his father. It brought a silence to the whole room when he finished.

"These things are what pain is to me," Eubank continued. "The weight cut, the rehydration clause, these are all things that are not an issue, that are not important."

The build up to this fight has been fractious. The sons of famous rivals Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, they were originally due to box in 2022, a bout which was cancelled when Benn's drug test results emerged.

Benn's provisional suspension was lifted at the end of last year, clearing him to box in the UK.

His trainer Tony Sims said: "He's gone through two years of hell." But he added: "In that course he's gone from being a boy to a man."

Image: Chris Eubank Jr spoke with sudden frankness that caught the press conference off guard

At their announcement press conference Eubank enraged Benn when he cracked an egg across his opponent's head, which saw the British Boxing Board of Control issue him an £100,000 fine.

"I am happy with the place I am mentally, I don't think Conor can say the same thing. I think he's feeling the pressure and the heat," Eubank said.

"I know what's coming. I've prepared my whole life for these moments. I've put the time, I've dedicated decades to this sport and I've done it all without cheating, without cutting any corners and I'm proud of that."

Benn, however, insists he will relish the occasion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"This is what I do. I love this game. This is what I live for. This is every fighter's dream when they turn professional," he said.

"I've been doing this for 10 years and I'm more prepared and I'm more than ready.

"I'm coming here to take his head off."

'Leave him to me!'

A number of well-matched bouts feature on the undercard. Anthony Yarde is set for a third bout with light-heavyweight rival Lyndon Arthur.

Image: Anthony Yarde faces off with Lyndon Arthur ahead of their third fight

Arthur won their first bout, but Yarde stopped him in a second to level their series. London's Yarde however says: "That chip still hasn't gone."

Former world champion Chris Billam-Smith takes on outspoken American Brandon Glanton in the show opener and they shared spiteful words. "I've got plenty to improve on. It's time for me to get back to winning ways and that's the plan," the Bournemouth man said.

"He's highly-ranked, so it's a good opportunity for me to make a huge statement and then get a shot at one of the champions."

Glanton even managed to rile Cheavon Clarke, who's defending the British title against rising star Viddal Riley on the bill.

Brandon Glanton was not content with provoking Chris Billam-Smith at the press conference and also tried to challenge Cheavon Clarke.

Clarke was restrained by Billam-Smith, who calmly told him: "Leave him to me."

Ambitious unbeaten middleweight Aaron McKenna again loomed over Liam Smith as he looked to stare down the veteran ahead of their clash on Saturday's undercard.

"Wanting to have an eight minute stare-off? We've got another three. I think he showed a chink in his armour," the former world champion had said.

"Game, hungry, enthusiastic, but I think that will be Aaron's downfall."

