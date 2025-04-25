Eubank Jr vs Benn: Chris Eubank Jr over the limit at official weigh-in for Conor Benn Sky Sports Box Office fight on Saturday
Chris Eubank Jr will fight Conor Benn in a Ring Magazine event at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office; at the official weigh-in Benn took to the scales first, coming in at 156.4lbs, but after a tense wait Eubank was just over the limit
Friday 25 April 2025 13:17, UK
Chris Eubank Jr was just over the limit at the official weigh-in for Saturday's clash with Conor Benn.
The British duo will finally settle their rivalry at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Eubank Jr weighed in at 160.05lbs, while Benn, who is moving up from welterweight, came in well under the limit at 156.4lbs.
Benn arrived first for the official weigh-in on Friday morning, whereas Eubank took to the scales about 50 minutes after him.
No cameras were permitted to film Eubank, who was fractionally over the 160lb limit. Towels were brought into the room, Eubank then departed to work off a touch more weight but he was still half an ounce over.
The fight goes ahead but there will be a financial penalty for Eubank.
How much weight can they put on?
Eubank and Benn have agreed to a rehydration clause meaning neither is able to add more than 10lb in weight between Friday's weigh-in and a check weigh-in on Saturday, which will take place between 8 and 9am on the morning of the fight.
Staying at middleweight remains a task in itself for Eubank, who had several major mid-career fights at super-middle before returning to the 160lb division.
"It's tough. I'm not going to lie. It's not fun, it's not nice. It's part of the sport having to boil yourself down to a certain weight," said Eubank Jr.
"Adding in the fact I can't even drink as much as I want after the weigh-in adds another element of discomfort, hardship to what I'm going through."
But the addition of just 10lb should not be so problematic for Benn, who is jumping up two weights from welterweight having come in at 10st 10lb for his last win over Peter Dobson in February 2024.
Final face off at 'Ceremonial weigh-in'
Eubank Jr and Benn will come face to face for a final time before the opening bell at tonight's 'Ceremonial weigh-in', which will be streamed live on Sky Sports from 6pm.
All of the undercard will also go head to head in front of the watching media, including Chris Billam-Smith, Liam Smith, Anthony Yarde and Viddal Riley.
A crowd of security guards kept Eubank and Benn apart at Thursday's press conference and the feuding pair will have a last chance to exchange a few parting words before their long-awaited showdown in London.
