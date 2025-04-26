Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn - who wins? Big fight predictions ahead of Saturday's Sky Sports Box Office clash

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn collide at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. Boxing experts make their big fight predictions...

Callum Smith (WBO Interim titlist)

When the fight was made, I always assumed Eubank was too big, a welterweight against a middleweight, I felt he was too big and too strong for him.

I'm wondering if the weight is starting to hurt him, is he getting a bit old and are his best days behind him? I don't know. So that's made me question a little bit but I still think Eubank's a little bit too big and too strong and probably too good for him.

Tyler Denny (Former European champion)

I'll go for Eubank. Bigger guy isn't he? Conor Benn's got some good names on his record but a lot of them were past it as well. Even though I think Eubank will win, I want Eubank to win and I think most of the country will want Eubank to win. I'm sure Benn doesn't care about what anyone thinks about him being the villain or whatever.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn had a final face-off before Saturday's huge fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Adam Azim (Unbeaten super-lightweight)

I'm a massive fan of the fight. I love the fight. I'm going for Conor Benn. I think Conor Benn will knock him out.

I've just got a feeling Conor will knock him out. He's very switched on for this fight. Eubank, I feel like the weight will do him, he's probably going to struggle for the weight.

Conor hits extremely hard with both hands.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Johnny Nelson explains how a smaller ring may affect the Sky Box Office fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn

Johnny Nelson (Former world champion)

At first I thought Eubank because Eubank has had the consistency in his career. Then I looked at his last fight and that was not that great and I thought if Conor boxed him that last fight the way Conor fights, Conor would have done him. I'm sliding towards picking Conor.

You give Eubank enough space to breathe he'll set you up and get the shots off. I'm going to put my neck on the line, it's that tight, I'm going to slide towards Conor.

Barry Jones (Former world champion)

I'm going with a Chris Eubank stoppage in the last third of the fight and the reason I think this, I think Conor Benn will have to start fast and really commit to his attacks and if Eubank can get him on the end of that jab early, make him miss and frustrate him in the early rounds, he might have to come back from behind possibly but I think that Conor Benn will tire and with that mistakes will be made and then those combination punches of Eubank, which don't hurt you in round one, two, three, four and five might start to take effect in the later rounds.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr showed off their quick hands when hitting the pads at their media workout before their big fight

Liam Smith (Former world champion)

I think I'll go with Eubank on points, maybe just too big, make it a bit awkward. I think he'll hold Conor and size will play a big part early on.

Anthony Yarde (World title challenger)

Hopefully a controversial draw! I just hope both men leave the ring having given a good account of themselves, potentially the possibility for a rematch and maybe a trilogy.

Frazer Clarke (Olympic medallist)

I think we have a very simple gameplan from Conor Benn. He's going to be aggressive, he's going to throw a lot of shots. Has Eubank got good timing, absolutely he has? Does he put his shots together well? Absolutely he does. But I think Conor Benn will be very aggressive early on and might nick a few of the early rounds. I think it's a very close fight, I've got Eubank winning it on points.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nigel Benn gives greater insight into Conor Benn's sparring and why he thinks his son will win inside the first four rounds

George Groves (Former world champion)

Logically Eubank should win, he's naturally the bigger guy, he's more experienced.

This fight being as big as it is, it's who's going to hold their nerve. We've seen plenty of mind games already. There's a lot at play.

Joe Cordina (Former world champion)

I think Benn wins within six. He's going to come out and put it all over him, with the smart pressure I think he's going to come in and get him out of there.

Callum Simpson (British champion)

I'm going to have to go Eubank on points. At first I thought it was going to be Conor Benn, but looking at Eubank's experience, the level he's fought at already, the activity, the size, the weight difference, I think a betting man would have to go Eubank on points. But Conor's looking in great shape, that ferociousness, that tenacity. So we'll see.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Matthew Macklin assesses where the fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn can be won when the two finally meet in the ring on Saturday

Barry McGuigan (Boxing legend)

It's such an evenly-balanced fight, I would say chances are that Benn can win it early, but if it goes beyond the halfway stage you've got to make Eubank a strong favourite. It's that type of fight.

Paddy Considine (Film star)

I'm going to pick Eubank to win, he's the bigger fighter and I think he's got the tools to do it and he's got a lot more experience as well with some world class fighters.

Kell Brook (Former world champion)

My personal prediction in this fight is Eubank to win. I just think that his size and he's been at a better level. In the early rounds, we've got a firecracker. So don't blink in this fight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Groves says Conor Benn hasn't fought at the same level of his opponent Chris Eubank Jnr - and believes Saturday's fight is a big step up for him

Fran Hennessy (Unbeaten prospect)

When the fight first got announced I was edging to Eubank for the size, the experience, things like that. Something's telling me Benn now. I think he's explosive. I think by the sound of it his training camp's gone very, very well and I think everyone's underestimating him a little bit.

If I had to edge at this moment, maybe Benn.

Lee Cutler (Former English champion)

It's a tough fight to call. You'd think Eubank would get it with size. I think Eubank.

Benn's young, hungry, so you never know. Boxing's one of those sports where one punch can change everything. It's a really hard fight to predict, at this stage of Chris Eubank Jr's career. Benn hasn't really been in a solid competitive fight for a while either. That might play a factor as well.

Chris Eubank vs Conor Benn will be live on Saturday April 26 on Sky Sports Box Office. Book now!