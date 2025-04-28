Chris Eubank Jr out of hospital after points victory as Conor Benn questions winning margin of epic fight
Chris Eubank Jr has won his middleweight bout against Conor Benn by unanimous decision at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; both boxers were taken to hospital as a precaution, with Benn leaving on Sunday before Eubank Jr was discharged on Monday
Monday 28 April 2025 11:37, UK
Chris Eubank Jr has been discharged from hospital on Monday after undergoing checks following his hard-fought victory over Conor Benn on Saturday night.
Benn was handed the first defeat of his professional career via unanimous decision after a gruelling encounter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with all three judges scoring a 116-112 decision in favour of Eubank Jr.
Both fighters were taken to the Royal London Hospital for precautionary tests after the fight, with the two understood have ended up two beds down from each other and their fathers - Nigel and Chris Senior - sitting together in the hospital.
Benn has since posted on social media of him back in the gym.
Eubank posted on X: "Well, it took nearly three years but we finally got the job done.
"Big shout out to everyone that supported the fight on Saturday and made it the once in a lifetime event that it was… without the fans none of this is possible, thank you."
Benn: Four points is a bit wide!
Benn is already back in training, posting a video of him running on a treadmill, and believes their showdown was closer than the judge's scores suggested.
In a social media post on Monday morning, Benn said: "I watched the fight back. I personally had me up a point. I wouldn't have moaned at - you know - a point either way, but four points is a bit wide in my opinion.
"But we keep it moving, I ain't going to cry over no spilt milk - I've just got to do better. Just got to do better. Work harder, if that's possible, work smarter and do the best I can.
"We've got to keep it moving, we're just getting started baby!"
Will Benn get chance at Eubank rematch?
The 28-year-old admitted after Saturday's loss that defeat was "hard to swallow" and that he was seeking "revenge" against Eubank, with terms understood to have been agreed for a potential rematch as early as September.
"His excellency has already announced September back at Spurs," Benn's promoter, Eddie Hearn, told Sky Sports. "We have an agreement for that second fight, but we've got to have a think about it.
"Conor's saying 'I want revenge, I want it' and it's the biggest fight. It's massive, but you don't want too many fights like that and we're giving away advantage up here at 160. He's coming up two divisions.
"I know that Conor Benn can win world titles in divisions below 160. He could sell out any arena in the country and is not just one of the biggest boxing stars in Britain but sports stars in Britain now with the story and everything.
"He has a long career ahead of him but I also understand the British public, and I know they're going to want to see No 2."