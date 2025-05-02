Daniel Dubois: Tyson Fury's definitely going to come back | 'When I beat Oleksandr Usyk, I'll fight him next!'
Daniel Dubois has offered Tyson Fury a direct route back to world level competition; IBF heavyweight titlist Dubois is convinced former champion Fury is going to return to boxing; Dubois will rematch Oleksandr Usyk for undisputed title next, but is open to fighting Fury after that
Thursday 1 May 2025 13:38, UK
Daniel Dubois, the IBF heavyweight world champion, is convinced Tyson Fury will come back and is open to boxing the former champion after his own undisputed title fight with Oleksandr Usyk.
Former champion Fury announced his retirement at the start of the year but has teased this week that he may yet return to boxing.
In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News, Dubois gave his view on a potential Fury comeback.
"I think he's definitely going to come back," Dubois said. "When I beat Usyk, I can fight him next. Who knows?
"There's so many great heavyweights at the moment. He'll be desperate to get back in the mix."
Throughout his career Dubois has not shied away from challenges. The 27-year-old has won his last three fights since his first clash with Usyk, a record which includes a knockout victory over Anthony Joshua at Wembley.
Dubois now enters his July 19 rematch with Usyk with all four major world titles on the line and full of confidence. He stated that he is a "different fighter" from when he first fought Usyk in Poland in 2023.
"You can see from my last three fights I've come on massively, leaps and bounds," Dubois said.
"From [fighting] Jarrell Miller, [Filip] Hrgovic and then Anthony Joshua, I'm a totally different fighter now, a different man. You guys are going to witness something really, really special.
"The first [British heavyweight] undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis, I can't wait to do it."
When announcing his second battle with Usyk, Dubois pushed his rival when they faced off on the famous Wembley turf.
"It's an entertainment sport, so it's all part of the show. I think these things have to happen, and I'm loving it," Dubois said.
The Londoner is confident that he will get the better of Usyk when they enter the ring again.
"The fun and games will have stopped by then. I'll be fully in fight mode, but I can't wait to soak it in. Soak up the atmosphere," he said.
"His camp going against my camp but on the fight night, you guys are going to see something amazing. He won't be laughing on the night, I can assure you that.
"I win. It's plain and simple. I win, I smash his head in and I go home with golden gloves. I can't wait. It's going to be electric."
