WBC Boxing Grand Prix: Enhanced results and instant replays - a new template for boxing?

Innovations introduced in last month's WBC Boxing Grand Prix tournament could be implemented in the organisation's world title fights.

The event, for boxers under 26 years old, took place last month with 128 athletes from 41 countries in four weight divisions competing in Riyadh.

No draws were permitted and each bout used open scoring after rounds two and four, while instant replays were also allowed.

"We hope it will happen every year in more weight categories," WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told Sky Sports.

"One of the greatest results was the few innovations that we were able to test.

"We did open scoring after the second and after the fourth rounds. It was very, very good for the corners and for the crowd. We did a 30-second buzzer before the end of the round, which made fighters more active and engaged.

"We did instant replay on numerous occasions with great success. We also introduced an enhanced scoring system, which we had no draws. Three fights had a draw with the judges, so we went to the enhanced scoring system. The right fighter won. Even though there was a draw, we went to the scoring that has different judges, and the fighter who deserved the win went ahead in the tournament as a winner.

"We don't want controversy. The worst thing that can happen is injustice."

Sulaiman continued: "We were able to test especially the enhanced scoring, and we're thrilled about what it's shown because we've been working on it for years with the WBC officials, and now it's a reality.

"Maybe in the near future, we can see it also play out in WBC championship fights.

"All fighters went to fight. They did not care to lose their undefeated status. They just wanted to advance."

Lennox Lewis presented the 'Jose Sulaiman Trophy' to the Grand Prix winners, the former undisputed heavyweight champion saying: "The dream of every boxer in the world is to fight for the WBC world title and this tournament is a big step towards achieving that goal."