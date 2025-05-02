Chris Eubank Jr should retire rather than pursue Conor Benn rematch, says former world champion George Groves

Chris Eubank Jr has an agreement in place for a potential rematch with Conor Benn, but he has been urged to consider other options.

Eubank Jr beat Benn in an all-out brawl at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium last Saturday.

In the immediate aftermath of that contest, Benn insisted he wanted "revenge" even though he could yet return to welterweight to pursue his title ambitions.

But George Groves, the former world champion and Sky Sports boxing pundit, believes Eubank Jr should retire rather than fight on.

Groves has sparred Eubank and fought him in a high-profile world title bout up at super-middleweight.

He advised his former opponent against taking a second bout with Benn.

"No, I don't think a rematch. No rematch. They had the fight. It was as big as it could have been," Groves told Sky Sports. "I think Eubank should retire."

Groves explained: "Eubank got the win. But I think he went straight to hospital and didn't come home till Monday morning. So I think he should leave his career there. I think Eubank should retire.

"His best days are way gone. Way past him. But he's had a massive night. He's had a great payday. He's had a moment with his father. He's scratched that itch. Maybe if he never had the Benn fight, it would always be 'what if I had the Benn fight'," Groves added.

"There's no other fights out there for him that will get near it. Don't have the rematch. Therefore I think he should retire."

