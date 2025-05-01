Canelo Alvarez open to Chris Eubank Jr fight as he targets UK debut

Canelo Alvarez wants to add Chris Eubank Jr to his list of British scalps, and would be willing to come to the UK to do so.

Turki Alalshikh told Sky Sports in February that the winner of Eubank Jr against Conor Benn would be in line to secure a shot at Canelo in 2026.

Eubank won Saturday's Tottenham showdown by unanimous decision to keep that dream alive, though is contracted to face Benn in a rematch later this year.

Canelo is meanwhile gearing up to face William Scull in Saudi Arabia this weekend, but has opened the door to a meeting with Eubank.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the full exclusive interview with Chris Eubank Jr as he discusses his win over Conor Benn, injuries, reuniting with his father and more!

"I have beaten eight Brits so far?" Canelo said in an interview with The Ring Magazine. "Well it's going to be nine then.

"I want to fight in the UK and I promise I will do it. I don't know exactly where yet but I am going to do it.

"Would people like to see me against Chris Eubank Jr? Maybe that's the fight. That's a fight I'd consider but we don't know what is going to happen."

Canelo is meanwhile reportedly set to face undefeated pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford in Las Vegas in September in what is set to be one of the biggest fights in modern boxing history.

The Mexican last fought a British opponent in 2023 when he beat John Ryder by unanimous decision, having also previously overcome Billy Joe Saunders, Callum Smith, Rocky Fielding, Liam Smith, Amir Khan, Ryan Rhodes and Matthew Hatton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Sky Sports Boxing team reacted to Chris Eubank Sr making a stunning surprise appearance, as he arrived with his son at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and they made an emotional ringwalk together

"We will see what will happen but I think the fight between me and Eubank is big, no?" Canelo added.

"I think doing big fights is all I want. I want to enjoy everything I do now. I've accomplished everything in boxing. Maybe I could beat more world champions but I want to be in more big fights and big events."

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports for the first time since his win over Benn, Eubank insisted "watch this space" with regards to what might follow for him.

"Boxing is a very beautiful industry where anything can happen," he said. "The possibilities are endless. If the rematch is meant to be, it will be.

"And if not, guess what? There are plenty of other amazing fights to be had. And great things for me to achieve in the sport.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Toe2Toe, Andy Scott and Andy Clarke look back at the iconic moment Chris Eubank Jr and his father were reunited ahead of the fight against Conor Benn

Eubank reaffirmed his desire to take on Canelo in the near future, in what he believes awaits as another sell-out.

"That is another stadium filler, absolutely," said Eubank Jr.

"Wembley, Tottenham, any one of the large football stadiums in the UK will be filled for a fight like that.

"He is an opponent I've been looking at for many years now. And the fans would love to see that. So 100 per cent that's a name in my line of sight.

"And we will be doing whatever we can to secure that fight in the future."

Watch Naoya Inoue's undisputed title defence against Ramon Cardenas live on Sky Sports from 1am on Monday morning.