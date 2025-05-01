Canelo Alvarez open to Chris Eubank Jr fight as he targets UK debut
Canelo Alvarez and Chris Eubank Jr have both underlined their interest in a potential showdown in the UK; Canelo is preparing to face William Scull in Saudi Arabia this weekend while Eubank Jr is coming off his victory over Conor Benn, who he could face again in a rematch later this year
Thursday 1 May 2025 22:24, UK
Canelo Alvarez wants to add Chris Eubank Jr to his list of British scalps, and would be willing to come to the UK to do so.
Turki Alalshikh told Sky Sports in February that the winner of Eubank Jr against Conor Benn would be in line to secure a shot at Canelo in 2026.
Eubank won Saturday's Tottenham showdown by unanimous decision to keep that dream alive, though is contracted to face Benn in a rematch later this year.
Canelo is meanwhile gearing up to face William Scull in Saudi Arabia this weekend, but has opened the door to a meeting with Eubank.
- 'Watch this space' - Benn rematch or Canelo? What next for Eubank
- Dubois' team erupt at Usyk: 'You conned the boxing world!'
- Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW
- Choose the sports notifications you want!
"I have beaten eight Brits so far?" Canelo said in an interview with The Ring Magazine. "Well it's going to be nine then.
"I want to fight in the UK and I promise I will do it. I don't know exactly where yet but I am going to do it.
"Would people like to see me against Chris Eubank Jr? Maybe that's the fight. That's a fight I'd consider but we don't know what is going to happen."
Canelo is meanwhile reportedly set to face undefeated pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford in Las Vegas in September in what is set to be one of the biggest fights in modern boxing history.
The Mexican last fought a British opponent in 2023 when he beat John Ryder by unanimous decision, having also previously overcome Billy Joe Saunders, Callum Smith, Rocky Fielding, Liam Smith, Amir Khan, Ryan Rhodes and Matthew Hatton.
"We will see what will happen but I think the fight between me and Eubank is big, no?" Canelo added.
"I think doing big fights is all I want. I want to enjoy everything I do now. I've accomplished everything in boxing. Maybe I could beat more world champions but I want to be in more big fights and big events."
Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports for the first time since his win over Benn, Eubank insisted "watch this space" with regards to what might follow for him.
"Boxing is a very beautiful industry where anything can happen," he said. "The possibilities are endless. If the rematch is meant to be, it will be.
"And if not, guess what? There are plenty of other amazing fights to be had. And great things for me to achieve in the sport.
Eubank reaffirmed his desire to take on Canelo in the near future, in what he believes awaits as another sell-out.
"That is another stadium filler, absolutely," said Eubank Jr.
"Wembley, Tottenham, any one of the large football stadiums in the UK will be filled for a fight like that.
"He is an opponent I've been looking at for many years now. And the fans would love to see that. So 100 per cent that's a name in my line of sight.
"And we will be doing whatever we can to secure that fight in the future."
Watch Naoya Inoue's undisputed title defence against Ramon Cardenas live on Sky Sports from 1am on Monday morning.