Naoya Inoue wants Manny Pacquiao-like impact on world boxing as he makes major Las Vegas return

Naoya Inoue is coming back to America and plans to have the same kind of sensational impact as Manny Pacquiao had on world boxing.

Inoue has already torn through weight classes, starting out at light-flyweight, winning world titles in four divisions and going undisputed at both bantamweight and super-bantamweight.

The 32-year-old defends the unified WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF 122lb titles against Ramon Cardenas in Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports from 1am on Monday morning.

"It's been four years since I fought here. I know there are expectations and I want to be able to fulfil those expectations. For myself I plan to do so," Inoue told Sky Sports.

Meeting those expectations would imply one thing. Going for another spectacular knockout win. "Of course," Inoue shrugged. That is always his mindset when he is in the ring.

Explosive inside-the-distance finishes have become a hallmark of Inoue's work as he has moved through different weight classes.

He wants to capture the global sport's attention the way Pacquiao did. "Yes of course, that's what I came to do here and that type of fight is what I'm looking for," Inoue said.

He has boxed previously in America but initially with crowd restrictions during the pandemic.

Now, during the celebrations of the Cinco de Mayo weekend, he will perform at the T-Mobile Arena, the pre-eminent indoor sports venue in Las Vegas.

"Not so much how they react, or what the crowd is, I'm just pleased that I'm able to fight in front of that type of environment with a big crowd," Inoue said.

"[Bryan] Acosta who was my sparring partner had a very tough fight against Cardenas and mentally, physically I see him as a very tough opponent."

Inoue has already had a remarkably successful career, but he does not plan to slow up. He revealed he intends to keep on boxing for the next three years. "Maybe until I'm 35," he said.

But until then he will keep fighting, because he loves it. The winning, the knockouts and the boxing.

"It was my father's influence [that brought him into boxing]. Once I started fighting in the ring, when I was in sixth grade, that's where I started to love it," Inoue said. "Being able to fight."

There are big contests on the horizon for Inoue, who is a huge draw in Japan. But he could look to win more world titles in another division if he makes an eventual move up to featherweight.

"My next fight is in front of me and I don't want to think past that and I don't want to discuss that," he said.

Liverpool's Nick Ball, the WBA featherweight champion, harbours hopes of boxing Inoue. The Japanese superstar has boxed in the UK once before, when he knocked out Emmanuel Rodriguez in Glasgow.

He did not rule out returning to the UK once again. "It may be difficult, but if the opportunity arises, yes," he said.

'I need to finish this mission'

Cardenas is determined to secure a monumental upset. "Fighting for a world title is one thing, but fighting for the undisputed title is more than I could ever ask for. It makes me hungrier. It makes me want it more," he said.

"I know it's going to be a tough fight. I know Inoue is a pound-for-pound great. But I'm ready for that. I'm ready for the toughest fight of my career. I picture this being a hard fight, but I also picture myself coming out there and doing my thing and showing the world who I am.

"I need to finish this mission. I've lost an uncle on the way. I've lost a trainer on the way. And now I'm two days away from accomplishing the mission.

"That's my plan."

