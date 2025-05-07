Joseph Parker is the biggest challenge out there for Oleksandr Usyk, says Interim titlist's trainer Andy Lee
Joseph Parker retained the WBO Interim title when he knocked out Martin Bakole in February; Parker is the mandatory challenger for Oleksandr Usyk's world title but will have to wait for the unified champion's undisputed championship clash with Daniel Dubois
Wednesday 7 May 2025 08:02, UK
Joseph Parker will be the toughest test in the division for unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, says trainer Andy Lee.
Parker is the mandatory challenger for the WBO heavyweight title, one of the three belts that Ukraine's Usyk holds.
But Usyk's undisputed championship fight with Daniel Dubois for all four of the major heavyweight belts takes precedence over a mandatory defence as it is a title unification.
After upsetting Deontay Wilder in 2023, Parker won the WBO's Interim heavyweight title when he defeated Zhilei Zhang last year.
He retained that belt in February when he knocked out Martin Bakole, who'd stepped in at extremely short-notice to replace IBF champion Dubois.
Parker's trainer Andy Lee is adamant that the New Zealander's body of work has earned him a world title shot.
"He definitely deserves the fight," Lee told Sky Sports.
"I can't remember a heavyweight who has been on this run of form like Joe has. Wilder, Zhang. Before that Simon Kean, before that Jack Massey, who was a good fighter and well motivated.
"Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang, Martin Bakole. Six fights on the trot [Parker's won since the loss to Joe Joyce] and each performance has been more impressive than the last.
"I can't recall a heavyweight that's been in that type of form without getting a title fight. So he's earned it. He deserves it."
Usyk's fight with Daniel Dubois is set for Wembley Stadium on July 19. Parker will be a leading contender to box the winner and Lee is convinced the New Zealander can defeat Usyk.
"But Daniel is a great fighter, will do a good job I'm sure and he will be up for the challenge," Lee said.
Though he added: "I think [Parker] beats Usyk. I know why Joseph can win this fight. He just needs the chance to prove it.
"For me Joseph deserves the fight, he's earned it and he's the biggest challenge out there for Usyk."