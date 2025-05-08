Chris Eubank Jr says Conor Benn rematch later this year 'very likely', adding 'if fans want it, who am I to say no?'
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn collided in a tremendous 12-round brawl at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month; an agreement is in place for a second fight and Eubank Jr expects that rematch to happen, saying: "The demand for this Conor Benn fight is at an all-time high now"
Thursday 8 May 2025 19:11, UK
Chris Eubank Jr does expect to have a rematch with Conor Benn later this year.
Eubank and Benn collided in a tremendous 12-round brawl at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London last month.
Although he was victorious by unanimous decision, Eubank acknowledges the fight was exciting enough to merit a rematch and an agreement is in place for a second contest.
"Contractually, that is what is on paper," Eubank Jr told the Diary of a CEO podcast. "It's very likely that fight will happen again at some point this year.
"I want what the fans want. If the fans want to see it next, who am I to say no?" he added. "The demand for this Conor Benn fight is at an all-time high right now so I feel like that would be the fight to make next."
The first fight with Benn was at middleweight, Eubank's accustomed division, but for the first time in his career he had to contend with a rehydration clause that meant he could not weigh more than 10lbs over the limit on the morning of the fight.
Despite winning the fight, Eubank was hospitalised afterwards and revealed that primarily he had needed to be treated to recover from dehydration.
"After the fight, my face is swollen up and that's not from the punches, that's from severe dehydration," he said. "The skin is weak and it just puffs up, and that's what I was suffering with most in hospital.
"That's how dehydrated I was, my body would not let any liquids, any moisture go, it was holding on to everything."
He may move up from middleweight in the near future, with undisputed super-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez a target.
Eubank said: "Canelo, that is a fight that I have been wanting for years and I would love to share the ring with that man."