Mark Jeffers can set up 'massive' Callum Simpson showdown with Barnsley victory over Sean Hemphill

Mark Jeffers can set up a "massive" showdown with Callum Simpson if he delivers another explosive win on next month's Oakwell Stadium show.

Unbeaten Jeffers can stake his claim for the Simpson bout by sweeping aside Sean Hemphill, who went the distance with former world champion William Scull last year.

The fight will be the chief support to Callum Simpson's Barnsley return against Ivan Zucco, live on Sky Sports on June 7.

Jeffers got 2025 off to a perfect start, with a second-round knockout victory over Ricardo Lara on the undercard of the Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron bout.

The 27-year-old hopes a victory over Hemphill can set up a future headline fight and he said: "I want to put on a statement and show that I deserve to be up there with the elites in the division.

"Hemphill looks like a good fighter, he went the distance with William Scull, so I know he will be coming to win. But I'm more than ready.

"I got married after my last fight, and the wedding was unreal, a great week away, but the work didn't stop. I was training in a gym while I was out there, and I got straight back into camp as soon as we landed home."

'I want the biggest and toughest fights out there'

Looking ahead to the future, Jeffers also added: "If Callum Simpson beats Zucco, then me against him is a massive fight. It's Lancashire vs Yorkshire, the two best super-middleweights in the country and I'm very confident that I win that fight."

Last year saw Simpson win the British title against Zak Chelli at his beloved Oakwell Stadium, and he is confident of going one better at the same venue.

"To be able to do it again for European honours, making history, I'm going to be the first Barnsley born and bred to win a European title so it's going to be etched in history forever," Simpson stated.

"We're both undefeated, we've both had long notice for this fight. We've both got high knockout ratios. I'm expecting a good fight, he's had more knockouts than I've had fights.

"We're stepping up for a reason. I want to fight for world honours, I want to fight the best possible version of him and beat him.

"I don't believe I'm going to win, I know I'm going to win. I believe I can stop anybody."

Watch Mark Jeffers fight Sean Hemphill on the undercard of Callum Simpson vs Ivan Zucco on June 7 live on Sky Sports.