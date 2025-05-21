Manny Pacquiao confirms boxing return in world title fight against Mario Barrios

Manny Pacquiao has confirmed his return to boxing with a WBC welterweight world title fight against Mario Barrios in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao bowed out of boxing almost four years ago after a glory-laden career comprising of 72 professional fights, but announced on social media that he will come out of retirement to face Barrios at the MGM Grand in just under two months' time.

The 46-year-old is making a comeback following his involvement in the Filipino elections.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I'm back," posted the former multi-weight world champion. "On July 19, I return to the ring to face WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

"Let's make history!"

More to follow...