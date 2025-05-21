Manny Pacquiao confirms boxing return in world title fight against Mario Barrios
Manny Pacquiao will challenge Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight world title in July, with the fight set to take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas; Pacquiao had previously retired from boxing following 72 professional contests in September 2021
Wednesday 21 May 2025 13:42, UK
Manny Pacquiao has confirmed his return to boxing with a WBC welterweight world title fight against Mario Barrios in Las Vegas.
Pacquiao bowed out of boxing almost four years ago after a glory-laden career comprising of 72 professional fights, but announced on social media that he will come out of retirement to face Barrios at the MGM Grand in just under two months' time.
The 46-year-old is making a comeback following his involvement in the Filipino elections.
"I'm back," posted the former multi-weight world champion. "On July 19, I return to the ring to face WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
"Let's make history!"
More to follow...