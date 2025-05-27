Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2: Tony Bellew lauds fellow Briton for taking rematch he would have 'run a mile' from

Tony Bellew believes Daniel Dubois deserves "all the credit in the world" for taking a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, who is fully aware of the British heavyweight's "weaknesses".

Two years on from their first bout, which the Ukrainian won via ninth-round knockout, Dubois and Usyk will rematch at Wembley Stadium on July 19 to unify all four of the major heavyweight world titles.

It is a challenge Bellew is all too familiar with, having been knocked out by Usyk in the eighth round of their undisputed cruiserweight world title fight in November 2018.

Usyk's victory was so conclusive it left Bellew with nothing but admiration for those who decide to set foot back in the ring with him.

"I give Daniel all the credit in the world for going back in with him, because if I was offered to go back in with Usyk I'd run a mile," Bellew told Sky Sports.

"Dubois is a fighter who has come on leaps and bounds. I wish him the best of luck and tip my hat to him, because anyone who goes in with Usyk more than once deserves a medal - Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and now Daniel Dubois."

As for Dubois' bid to become Britain's first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis - and first in the four-belt era - Bellew added: "Daniel is a very good fighter, he has shown he can overcome trials and tribulations.

"He's in with a real chance in this fight. I don't think he's going to win but I give him a big puncher's chance.

"If he doesn't let Usyk frustrate him, he's in the fight, but it's going to be a really difficult start for him because Usyk will know his strengths and powers, and let's be honest, he also knows his weaknesses because he has been in the ring with him before."

Time will never run out on AJ vs Fury

Bellew believes there is still time for Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury's much-anticipated fight to take place.

Fury reaffirmed his retirement from boxing last week but Bellew believes the fight against Joshua must be made if both fighters are to avoid the regret of not making their generational bout.

"I don't think time ever runs out for fighters of their magnitude," Bellew said.

"It didn't run out for Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao, so it's not going to run out for Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury.

"We need to see it. It won't sit right with both fighters in 10, 15 years' time. I hope we do see it but both of them are going to go down as British boxing legends either way."