Lawrence Okolie calls Richard Riakporhe a 'liar' and targets Martin Bakole fight instead

Lawrence Okolie has dubbed Richard Riakporhe a 'compulsive liar' and insists he is more focused on a heavyweight clash with Martin Bakole.

Okolie and Riakporhe had been scheduled to take their long-time rivalry to the ring on April 5 only for the former to withdraw from the fight due to injury.

The former cruiserweight rivals have both made the step up to heavyweight in the last year, Okolie making his debut in the division with a first-round knockout win over Hussein Muhamed in December before Riakporhe stopped Kevin Nicolas Espindola at the start of May.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this month, Riakporhe called Okolie a 'phoney' and questioned the legitimacy of his rival's injury. Okolie offered his response on Tuesday.

"Riakporhe is a liar, he's a compulsive liar," Okolie told Sky Sports.

"When it comes to somebody like Riakporhe, I am a two-time world champion and he's a 35-year-old prospect, he hasn't done anything in his career of note. Yes I want to tick that one off, but he's not first on my hit list.

"He is older than (Martin) Bakole but calls him big bro."

Okolie lost his WBO cruiserweight title to Chris Billam-Smith in May 2023 before knocking out Lukasz Rozanski to clinch the WBC bridgerweight title in May 2024.

The Londoner now has no intention of waiting around as he seeks to stamp his mark on the heavyweight scene, welcoming the division's biggest names in his pursuit of a world title shot.

"Bakole is more the type of fight I want, I heard Bakole called me out today so that's the fight I want next. Him, (Agit) Kabayel, (Joseph) Parker," said Okolie.

"Obviously you have to wait in line for the world champions but those are the fights I want.

"Somebody like Riakporhe, he has to do something with his career, because we had a little dust-up in the cinema that's what he's trying to dine out on. I'm more interested in Bakole."

Bakole was recently held to a majority draw by Efe Ajagba following his knockout defeat to Parker, while Kabayel has emerged as one of the most dangerous names in the division after stoppage victories over Arslanbek Makhmudov, Frank Sanchez and Zhilei Zhang.