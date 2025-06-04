Adam Azim returns on Callum Simpson-Ivan Zucco card on Saturday - live on Sky Sports

Adam Azim will sharpen his explosive skills with a fight against Eliot Chavez on the undercard of Callum Simpson's European title fight.

Azim (13-0) will face Mexican Chavez this Saturday, live on Sky Sports, on the same bill as Simpson's homecoming clash against Ivan Zucco at Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley.

The unbeaten 23-year-old can continue his rapid rise towards a super-lightweight world title fight after ruthlessly stopping former IBF champion Sergey Lipinets in February.

But Chavez should be approached with caution as he stopped former world champion Mauricio Lara in the first round and was disqualified in a bad-tempered battle with Harlem Eubank in 2022.

Azim said: "I'm already training hard for a big fight, so when the opportunity came up to get on this card, I jumped at it. I discussed it with my team and Ben Shalom, and we felt it was the right time to get in some solid competitive rounds against a tough opponent.

"I'm also excited to go up there to fight in front of a capacity-crowd stadium in Barnsley. Callum's told me all about the incredible noise from the stands and I plan to put on a show for them. It's going to be a huge night in front of a packed crowd at Oakwell and I can't wait to be part of it .

"There’s a big British Asian community in South Yorkshire too, and I hope they take the chance to grab the remaining tickets and get behind me. Let’s make it a night to remember."

Azim's promoter Ben Shalom said: "Adam Azim is training hard with some big fights in the works, so when he and his management team told us he was itching to get in the ring now, we moved quickly to make it happen.

"Working with his team, we believe it’s right to give Adam this tough test now as we look ahead to an exciting second half of the year for him.

"Fans in Barnsley can also look forward to a very special night this Saturday, with another headline-quality star joining the card to support Callum Simpson in his own career-defining battle with Ivan Zucco."

