Mark Jeffers: Callum Simpson would be an easy night's work | 'Prove you're the best in Britain!'
Mark Jeffers fights Sean Hemphill on the undercard of Callum Simpson's European title fight with Ivan Zucco this Saturday, live on Sky Sports; Jeffers believes he and Simpson must fight to prove who's the best in Britain before either can consider moving to world level
Tuesday 3 June 2025 17:26, UK
Mark Jeffers has thrown down a challenge to British rival Callum Simpson.
The Chorley man insists Simpson must prove he's the best in Britain against him.
Simpson, the British and Commonwealth champion, takes on Ivan Zucco for the European title on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.
- Callum Simpson: This time next year I'll be ready for world title
- Marshall: I've chased the rematch, but Shields doesn't want it
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want!
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW
But Jeffers, the unbeaten former English titlist, is considered one of the top super-middleweights in the UK along with Simpson.
Jeffers says Simpson must fight him before he can consider moving on to box at world level.
"If he is the best and he is going to go on to world honours, he needs to come and see me," Jeffers told Sky Sports.
"As a boxing fan as well you want to see the best two in Britain fight each other and then go on to world honours. I don't want to see Callum going on to fight eliminators for other belts and not proving that he's the best in Britain. Because I know he's not the best.
"I see this all the time. People trying to manoeuvre themselves into positions for world titles. If you believe in your own ability then you shouldn't be bothered who you're fighting.
"Protecting your '0', taking easy fights to get into world title eliminators, that's all nonsense. Prove you're the best, fight the best."
Jeffers is unbeaten, like Simpson, but claimed he has the ability to outclass the Barnsley hero.
"Not just expose him. It's a fight I won't just win, I can make it look very easy as well," Jeffers said.
"I don't believe he's as good as what they're making out. And if he's not, which I'm pretty sure he isn't, I can make it an easy night's work."
Jeffers does acknowledge he would fight Simpson wherever the bout could be made.
"Callum's the A-side, he's the poster boy of Sky boxing at the minute," he said. "I know he'll be the A-side. I have no issue travelling to wherever he wants to box. As long as he wants to fight me, I'll fight him in his garden. It doesn't bother me.
"It makes perfect sense. He's got the British title. I think he's going to win the European. Everyone knows now in boxing it should be me against him. Let's see how good Callum really is.
"I believe there's only one of us going on to world honours and that's me."
He will be boxing on Simpson's undercard at the Oakwell stadium in Barnsley against Sean Hemphill, who went the distance with former IBF world champion William Scull. Jeffers expects to display his own quality in this fight.
"I know he gave William Scull a good fight," he said of Hemphill. "I know it's going to be a tough fight, he's got a good record, American, so it's a fight I'm looking forward to.
"My name's there now. People are starting to realise I'm a top-10 super-middleweight in the world. When I do get my chance, I'm not just fighting, I'm there to beat everyone at super-middleweight."
Watch Mark Jeffers vs Sean Hemphill on the Callum Simpson bill live on Sky Sports on Saturday