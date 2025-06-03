Mark Jeffers: Callum Simpson would be an easy night's work | 'Prove you're the best in Britain!'

Mark Jeffers has thrown down a challenge to British rival Callum Simpson.

The Chorley man insists Simpson must prove he's the best in Britain against him.

Simpson, the British and Commonwealth champion, takes on Ivan Zucco for the European title on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

But Jeffers, the unbeaten former English titlist, is considered one of the top super-middleweights in the UK along with Simpson.

Jeffers says Simpson must fight him before he can consider moving on to box at world level.

"If he is the best and he is going to go on to world honours, he needs to come and see me," Jeffers told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player It was a commanding performance from Jeffers as he beat Ricardo Lara via second-round TKO

"As a boxing fan as well you want to see the best two in Britain fight each other and then go on to world honours. I don't want to see Callum going on to fight eliminators for other belts and not proving that he's the best in Britain. Because I know he's not the best.

"I see this all the time. People trying to manoeuvre themselves into positions for world titles. If you believe in your own ability then you shouldn't be bothered who you're fighting.

"Protecting your '0', taking easy fights to get into world title eliminators, that's all nonsense. Prove you're the best, fight the best."

Jeffers is unbeaten, like Simpson, but claimed he has the ability to outclass the Barnsley hero.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jeffers put in a dominant display in Liverpool, beating Joshua Quartey in three rounds

"Not just expose him. It's a fight I won't just win, I can make it look very easy as well," Jeffers said.

"I don't believe he's as good as what they're making out. And if he's not, which I'm pretty sure he isn't, I can make it an easy night's work."

Jeffers does acknowledge he would fight Simpson wherever the bout could be made.

"Callum's the A-side, he's the poster boy of Sky boxing at the minute," he said. "I know he'll be the A-side. I have no issue travelling to wherever he wants to box. As long as he wants to fight me, I'll fight him in his garden. It doesn't bother me.

"It makes perfect sense. He's got the British title. I think he's going to win the European. Everyone knows now in boxing it should be me against him. Let's see how good Callum really is.

"I believe there's only one of us going on to world honours and that's me."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Simpson hailed role model Josh Warrington and says he's ready to prove he can go to the very top like the former featherweight champion

He will be boxing on Simpson's undercard at the Oakwell stadium in Barnsley against Sean Hemphill, who went the distance with former IBF world champion William Scull. Jeffers expects to display his own quality in this fight.

"I know he gave William Scull a good fight," he said of Hemphill. "I know it's going to be a tough fight, he's got a good record, American, so it's a fight I'm looking forward to.

"My name's there now. People are starting to realise I'm a top-10 super-middleweight in the world. When I do get my chance, I'm not just fighting, I'm there to beat everyone at super-middleweight."

Watch Mark Jeffers vs Sean Hemphill on the Callum Simpson bill live on Sky Sports on Saturday