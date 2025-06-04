Josh Warrington on Tyson Fury, Delicious Orie and his own retirement: 'The sport's very addictive'

Josh Warrington has reversed his retirement decision, Tyson Fury insists he’s out of the game, and Delicious Orie, the Team GB Olympian, ended his professional career after it had scarcely begun.

Boxing is a brutal trade, but leaving it all behind can be harder still.

Warrington has been wrestling with whether to retire or continue boxing.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Immediately after losing to Anthony Cacace last year, Warrington thought he'd had enough.

But that only remained the case for a matter of weeks. The former IBF featherweight champion has now reappraised quitting and believes he has one final run left in him.

"The sport's addictive," he told Sky Sports. "The sport's very addictive. There's no feeling like fight night and building up to fight night in camp and then obviously getting your arm raised at the end of it.

"Obviously when it doesn't go your way then it's the worst feeling in the world. But I still feel I'm good enough to make more of a legacy for myself."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Callum Simpson hails role model Josh Warrington and says he's ready to prove he can go to the very top, like the former two-time featherweight champion from Leeds.

He thinks Tyson Fury may take longer but that the former heavyweight world champion will also return to the sport.

Warrington also maintains that boxing needs Fury to come back, too.

"The thing with Tyson, he's a fantastic showman and obviously boxing needs showmen. Boxing's a beautiful sport, an art and a science. [There are] compelling, brilliant fights. It's also entertainment, it's also pantomime and people sometimes love the build up as much as anything," he said.

"Tyson delivers that. The trashtalk, the weird outfits, the getting under people's skin. Always entertaining.

"At one stage he was genuinely retired," Warrington continued. "I feel like he will come back.

"People will get to a stage where they think [Fury is] fully done and then, bam, 'I'm back.'"

Delicious Orie was a highly successful amateur super-heavyweight. As well as winning the national Elite title, he was a gold medallist at the Commonwealth and European Games before he became an Olympian.

But after only one professional bout, Orie made a shock announcement that he would retire.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former boxing world champion Josh Warrington faces the mysterious speedster 'The Wire Flyer' in a race on the pitch at half-time of the match between Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos.

"It might be enough for him. That one fight might be enough," Warrington said. "For me, speaking for myself, I always had goals and that's what's kept me going, goals and targets.

"When I first started out, I wanted to win a British title and get a mortgage deposit. I gave myself 12 years to do it. I was 18 and I'd be done at 30, that was my timeframe. I did that in three years. Then I set another challenge… Carried on going, and was world champion twice.

"I still think I'm good enough to win a world title," he added.

"If I am getting to the back end of my career, I want to finish on my terms."

Watch Callum Simpson challenge Ivan Zucco for the European title this Saturday live on Sky Sports.