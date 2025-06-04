Manny Pacquiao insists 'fire is still there' as comeback fight looms
Manny Pacquiao is preparing for a comeback fight at the age of 46; he will take on WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in Las Vegas; Pacquiao left boxing to pursue a political career and became a senator in Philippines
Wednesday 4 June 2025 07:44, UK
Manny Pacquiao insists the 'fire is still there' as he prepares for a stunning comeback fight at the age of 46.
Pacquiao's ring return is not just for one farewell bout, either: The former eight-division world champion intends to fight on indefinitely.
The comeback starts July 19, when Pacquiao returns from a four-year layoff and attempts to break his own record by becoming the oldest welterweight champion in boxing history. The former senator and presidential candidate in his native Philippines will take on WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in Las Vegas.
- Mark Jeffers: Callum Simpson would be an easy night's work!
- Marshall: I've chased the rematch, but Shields doesn't want it
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want!
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW
As Pacquiao's fame and fortune grew in the previous decade, he added a second career as a politician to his already busy life. He was a senator from 2016 until 2022, when he finished third in the Philippines' presidential election.
He ran to reclaim a seat in the Senate this year, but finished 18th in the midterm elections . After that defeat last month, Pacquiao quickly announced plans to return to the ring - and now that he's back in Los Angeles training with Freddie Roach, Pacquiao made it clear that he wishes he never left boxing.
"Right now, the book of politics is closed," Pacquiao said. "It's not even in my mind. I'm focusing on my career as a boxer again."
"I can still do my job in boxing. I'm not done yet. The fire, the determination, the eagerness to train and work hard, it's still there. It's amazing."
Pacquiao hasn't fought since losing a decision to Yordenis Ugs in August 2021, but he says he dearly missed the sport from the moment he stepped away.
"That moment when I announced I was hanging up my gloves four years ago, I was so sad," Pacquiao said. "I couldn't avoid the tears coming out of my eyes. I really missed boxing. For however many months, I was like, I'm not a boxer anymore?'"
Watch Callum Simpson challenge Ivan Zucco for the European title this Saturday live on Sky Sports.