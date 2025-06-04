Manny Pacquiao insists 'fire is still there' as comeback fight looms

Manny Pacquiao insists the 'fire is still there' as he prepares for a stunning comeback fight at the age of 46.

Pacquiao's ring return is not just for one farewell bout, either: The former eight-division world champion intends to fight on indefinitely.

The comeback starts July 19, when Pacquiao returns from a four-year layoff and attempts to break his own record by becoming the oldest welterweight champion in boxing history. The former senator and presidential candidate in his native Philippines will take on WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in Las Vegas.

As Pacquiao's fame and fortune grew in the previous decade, he added a second career as a politician to his already busy life. He was a senator from 2016 until 2022, when he finished third in the Philippines' presidential election.

Manny Pacquiao shows he's still got his lightning speed, as he trains ahead of his comeback fight against Mario Barrios where he could break his own record as the oldest world welterweight champion, if victorious.

He ran to reclaim a seat in the Senate this year, but finished 18th in the midterm elections . After that defeat last month, Pacquiao quickly announced plans to return to the ring - and now that he's back in Los Angeles training with Freddie Roach, Pacquiao made it clear that he wishes he never left boxing.

"Right now, the book of politics is closed," Pacquiao said. "It's not even in my mind. I'm focusing on my career as a boxer again."

"I can still do my job in boxing. I'm not done yet. The fire, the determination, the eagerness to train and work hard, it's still there. It's amazing."

A look back to 2009 when Manny Pacquiao landed one of the cleanest left hands ever to knock out Ricky Hatton in Las Vegas

Pacquiao hasn't fought since losing a decision to Yordenis Ugs in August 2021, but he says he dearly missed the sport from the moment he stepped away.

"That moment when I announced I was hanging up my gloves four years ago, I was so sad," Pacquiao said. "I couldn't avoid the tears coming out of my eyes. I really missed boxing. For however many months, I was like, I'm not a boxer anymore?'"

