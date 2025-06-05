Callum Simpson hits back at Mark Jeffers and urges rival to 'bring something to the table' if he wants to fight
Callum Simpson says Mark Jeffers needs to 'bring something to the table' in order for him to fight his British rival; Simpson fights Ivan Zucco for the European championship at Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley on June 7 live on Sky Sports
Thursday 5 June 2025 11:48, UK
Callum Simpson has challenged Mark Jeffers to give him a reason to fight him and insists a bout against his British rival would currently represent a step back in his career.
Jeffers fuelled the growing rivalry between the pair this week by suggesting Simpson would be an 'easy night's work' as he continues his pursuit of a meeting in the ring.
Simpson, the British and Commonwealth champion, fights Ivan Zucco for the European super middleweight title this Saturday, while Chorley man Jeffers takes on Sean Hemphill on the undercard at Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley.
"Who's the one with the belts? Who's the one with the number one ranking? This time last year when I fought at Oakwell I was calling Jeffers out. He was ahead of me then," Simpson told Sky Sports.
"He's way behind me now. He's not done anything, which is a shame. But hopefully he can have proper fights and try and build himself up and bring something to the table it'll be a great fight for the future.
"But at the minute I'm the British, Commonwealth... I'll be the European soon. He needs to bring something to the table."
Simpson arrives an unbeaten 17-0 after February's stoppage victory over Elvis Ahorgah, while Jeffers is 20-0 after beating Ricardo Lara in April.
"I'm looking forward, I'm not looking behind. I'm looking forward," Simpson added.
"There are some big fights in the future. Some big American names, some big top 10, world ranked opponents.
"A lot of big fights in the future. But hopefully Jeffers can be one of them, if he can bring something to the table."
Zucco awaits as another heightened test for Simpson and comes with an undefeated 21-0 record following his second-round stoppage win over Kasim Gashi last December.
The 29-year-old will be walking into a Simpson-heavy Barnsley crowd expected to double in capacity from the 7,000 that watched the home favourite defeat Zak Chelli last August.
"I think every time I've stepped up I've more than delivered and it will be no different on Saturday," said Simpson.
"You could feel the atmosphere last time, it was unreal and I'll know it will be the same. That night when I fought Zak Chelli I ticked a lot of boxes, everybody asked how I'd handle the pressure and I showed on fight night I don't really feel pressure, I look forward to it.
"I'm excited now. I'm not just bigger and stronger, I think I'm better all round, my conditioning, boxing ability.
"I'm very confident I'll get the win. I'm going to expect the best Zucco, he's got nothing to lose."
