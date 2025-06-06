Callum Simpson targets Hamzah Sheeraz fight and delivers warning to Ivan Zucco ahead of Barnsley homecoming

Callum Simpson set his sights on a fight against British rival Hamzah Sheeraz while issuing a warning to Ivan Zucco as the pair weighed in ahead of Saturday's European super-middleweight title bout in Barnsley.

Both Simpson and Zucco came in at 11st 11lbs as the Yorkshireman was greeted by huge support once more on the eve of his latest Oakwell homecoming.

A prominent sub-plot to Simpson's latest test has been a prospective clash with undercard fighter Mark Jeffers, who has emerged as one of the most dangerous British super-middleweight contenders and is pursuing a chance to derail his domestic counterpart.

Not for the first time this week, British and Commonwealth champion Simpson challenged Jeffers to justify a fight between the pair.

"Course he's looking at me, I'm in front of him," Simpson told Sky Sports. "This time last year I called him out and said I want to fight Jeffers next, since then I've won the British and Commonwealth, defended against a mandatory challenger, now fighting for the European.

"Unfortunately for him he's done nothing, he doesn't really bring anything to the table.

"I'm looking ahead, I want Hamzah Sheeraz, he's No 1 among British super-middleweights on BoxRec, I want that No 1 spot back.

"If Mark Jeffers can keep building and gets to a point where he brings something to the table then fair enough it would be a great fight, but at the minute I'm looking ahead and want to be fighting for world titles next year, he's not on that path."

Sheeraz missed out on an opportunity to win the WBC middleweight title in February when he was held to a contentious draw against Carlos Adames, who was left aggrieved to have been denied victory in Saudi Arabia.

Simpson has meanwhile started 2025 with stoppage wins over Steed Woodall and Elvis Ahorgah to tee up a shot at the European title as his next step towards the world level.

In Zucco awaits an experienced and undefeated southpaw test for Simpson as the Italian arrives 21-0 with ambitions of changing his own career trajectory for the better. But awaiting Zucco is expected to be up to 16,000 fans in Barnsley.

"I don't think he knows (what he's in for)," said Simpson. "I've been to arenas that have sold out 20-odd thousands, I don't think he'll expect it, I don't think he knows what he's walking into.

"It's going to be a wicked night of boxing.

"Sun's out, guns out, I'm bringing the Barnsley pride, Zucco cannot hide.

"It will mean everything to me and my family, making history as the first Barnsley born-and-bred fighter to win the European title. It's not just got me, it's for them."

Chorley's Jeffers came in at 11st 12lbs ahead of his fight against New Orleans' Sean Hemphill, who matched him on the scales.

Jeffers enters 20-0 after back-to-back stoppage victories over Joshua Quartey and Ricardo Lara in his continued title bid.

"I'm an elite level fighter, anytime he (Hemphill) has stepped up he's been beaten, this is his toughest test yet," said Jeffers.

"I'm in a vicious mood and I believe I'll knock him spark out.

"It will be a big turnout tomorrow, it will be the opportunity to see who the best middleweight in Britain is and that's me."

Hemphill is an experienced professional with a record of 18-2 having previously gone the distance with former IBF super-middleweight champion William Scull.

"I've just got to come in and be myself, he hasn't been through what I have to get to this point," said the American.

"I've just been in camp with Canelo, I've fought some of the best fighters in the world already, he'll have to dig in his bag.

"They picked me at the wrong time."

Adam Azim tipped the scales at 10st 3lbs as he prepares to fight Eliot Chaves having been announced as a late addition to Saturday's card on just Wednesday of fight week.

"I feel really good, I hope everybody in Barnsley is doing well," said Azim. "We're here for Callum Simpson, he's going to win the European title.

"It's another day in the office, I've seen many fighters like that, when I step in the ring it will be a demolition job."

