Callum Simpson a more 'enticing' fight for Hamza Sheeraz: 'There’s more chance of me getting fights now'

Callum Simpson is not accustomed to being on the canvas, but had to recover from two knockdowns to batter down Ivan Zucco and win the European championship on an emotional night in his hometown.

In front of his supporters at the Oakwell Stadium, with remarkable resilience Simpson simply could not let himself lose.

"No chance," he told Sky Sports. "I'm Barnsley born and bred, I've got Yorkshire grit and I was never going to give up, especially with this support behind me as well."

He believes the vulnerability he showed in visiting the canvas for the first time in his professional career could tempt higher-profile opponents into taking him on.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Simpson reflects on his victory over Zucco and who he is looking to face next

"Hopefully. I think they're probably going to watch that and go: 'He got dropped first round.' It's probably more enticing. There's probably more chance of me getting fights now," Simpson said.

Hamza Sheeraz has stepped up to super-middleweight and Simpson now hopes to box him next, saying: "Hopefully if he gets through [Edgar] Berlanga.

"To be fair even if he gets beat by Berlanga, I think it's still a massive fight so why not? I'd love that fight."

He believes those knockdowns and the experience of such an intense fight, which Simpson won after putting Zucco down three times in the 10th round, will develop him as a fighter.

"It wasn't unexpected, I just got caught with a very good shot," Simpson said. "It's boxing, when you're fighting for a European title you're going to take some good shots.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Zucco dropped Simpson with just eight seconds on the clock, but couldn't go on to win

"My legs were there, got to work. I thought I could fight fire with fire too much, I think he was fighting off fear most of the fight.

"This is what you need, it wasn't going to be an easy fight."

Simpson is determined to build towards a world title fight in 2026. "I've taken the traditional route, it's about stepping up in levels and I want to keep pushing on," he said.

"I'm not saying I'm world level yet, it's about being realistic. But in my next six fights I'll be fighting for a world title."