Jai Opetaia beats Claudio Squeo with thumping KO victory to retain IBF cruiserweight title

Jai Opetaia retained his IBF cruiserweight title in style as he delivered a thumping knockout victory over Claudio Squeo.

The Australian floored his opponent with a massive right hook at the start of the fifth round that broke Squeo's jaw.

The victory means Opetaia has defended his titles on six different occasions and he has now extended his unbeaten run to 28 fights.

It is also the 22nd knockout victory of the 29-year-old's career.

Opetaia spent the opening two rounds exercising patience before inflicting his combinations and a sensational uppercut in the third.

Image: Jai Opetaia beat Claudio Squeo to retain his IBF cruiserweight title

He looked focused as he got stuck into his 34-year-old opponent in the second round.

As blows continued to land, Squeo was on the canvas at the start of the fourth round following a body shot.

From there, a brilliantly executed right hand was the final blow from which Squeo would not come back.

Opetaia fought Squeo in order to fulfil his eventual hopes of taking on a unification fight with WBO and WBA cruiserweight champion Gilberto Ramirez.

"Next fight is Ramirez," he said.

"He's mentioned me, he's told me he'll fight me next up. So let's get it on. I'm chasing that belt.

"I believe I'm the best boxer in the cruiserweight division and that's all I want to prove.

"We are ready. Whenever you call we are ready. Let's do it."