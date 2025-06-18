Chris Eubank Jr ordered by British Boxing Board of Control to explain use of sauna to make weight for Conor Benn fight
Chris Eubank Jr ordered to explain his use of a sauna to cut weight for the Conor Benn fight; The British Boxing Board of Control has banned the use of a sauna to lose weight for a bout; Eubank Jr defeated Conor Benn by unanimous decision at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26.
Wednesday 18 June 2025 12:10, UK
Chris Eubank Jr has been ordered to appear in front of the British Boxing Board of Control to explain his use of a sauna to cut weight for his fight with Conor Benn.
Eubank Jr is alleged to have used a sauna for his failed attempt to make the middleweight limit ahead of his unanimous decision win over Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26.
The 35-year-old will appear before the BBBofC at the start of next month and the governing body, who have banned the use of a sauna to make weight, will decide whether any disciplinary action is required.
- Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn rematch edging closer
- Eubank Jr vs Benn should rematch at higher weight, says Shalom
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want!
Eubank Jr was fractionally over the 160lb limit for the Benn fight, receiving a financial penalty of £375,000 which was given to Benn, but was successfully inside the 170lbs rehydration limit on the following morning.
He posted a video on social media of his gruelling weight cut and BOXXER CEO Ben Shalom, who promotes Eubank Jr, has suggested that a Benn rematch should be contested at a higher weight.
Eubank Jr is actively seeking a second fight against Benn, which could take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium again in September.
'It's the biggest challenge'
"The rehydration clause is probably less dangerous than the 160lb limit now at this stage in his career," Shalom told Sky Sports.
"That's where probably it's the biggest challenge. As the organisers of the event everyone has to be sensible as to how we approach the second fight. That probably was the one downer on the event, all the talk about the weight. And so I'm sure everyone will be sensible."
Amid talks for the rematch, he wants the weight limit to be one of the points under discussion. "I think that would alleviate a lot of people's concerns about the fight," Shalom said.
"I think everyone involved just wants the fighters to make as much money as they can but get out of the ring safely. That's what's boxing's about and so anything that can increase the chances of that happening should be focused on.
"We saw a very good fight, a very competitive fight but there were concerns around the challenge on Chris' body. So no one wants to see that. We believe and we hope there'll be discussions around that before we make the rematch."