Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora 3 would receive the approval of the WBO and the New Zealand heavyweight

Joseph Parker has been given the green light to defend his WBO interim heavyweight title against Derek Chisora in a trilogy clash.

Parker is expected to return in September and has already been named as the next mandatory challenger for the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois at Wembley on July 19.

With the New Zealander set to select his next opponent from the WBO rankings, the governing body have stated that they would approve a third fight between Parker and the No 7 ranked Chisora.

"Yes, Parker may defend his interim title against any of the top-15 WBO world-rated contenders," WBO president Gustavo Olivieri told Sky Sports.

Image: Could Derek Chisora be offered a trilogy fight against Joseph Parker?

Parker's promoter David Higgins has confirmed that the Kiwi would welcome another showdown with Chisora.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said "I'm sure he would be [open to a third fight], yes."

Queensberry promotions, who represent Parker and Chisora, are currently putting plans in place for the upcoming months.

"We are working on our autumn events schedule and look forward to announcing some great events in due course," said a Queensberry spokesperson when asked about a potential Parker vs Chisora 3 fight.

Parker defeated Chisora by split decision, despite being floored twice by the Brit in 2021, but the former WBO world champion inflicted three knockdowns on Chisora while sealing a unanimous decision victory in a rematch later that year.

Chisora has rejuvenated his career in recent years, defeating Kubrat Pulev, Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin within his last five fights and has been seeking a significant clash for his 50th professional bout.

He had previously been named as 'mandatory challenger' for Daniel Dubois' IBF title but his position has become unclear after the IBF ordered Frank Sanchez to fight Efe Ajagba in an eliminator.

Parker is in red-hot form himself, having reeled off victories over Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang and Martin Bakole, but would be risking his world title plans in another shootout with the dangerous Chisora.