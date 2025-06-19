Eddie Hearn says Chris Eubank Jr's weight-cutting 'scene' for Conor Benn fight has come back to bite him

Eddie Hearn says Chris Eubank Jr's weight-cutting "scene" ahead of the first Conor Benn fight has "come back to bite him" after he was called before the British Boxing Board of Control to explain his sauna use.

Eubank Jr is alleged to have used a sauna - which is banned by the BBBofC - for his failed attempt to make the middleweight limit ahead of his unanimous decision win over Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26.

The 35-year-old will appear before the BBBofC at the start of July and the governing body will decide whether any disciplinary action is required.

Eubank Jr was fractionally over the 160lb limit for the Benn fight, receiving a financial penalty of £375,000 which was given to Benn, but was successfully inside the 170lbs rehydration limit the following morning.

Despite documenting his gruelling weight cut on social media, promoter Hearn said water retention procedures should not be disregarded as they help protect competitors.

"I think Eubank wanted to make a scene of how difficult it was for him to make his own weight and how terrible it was that he had to go through these conditions and so forth," Hearn told Sky Sports News. "But it came back to bite him in the jacksie.

"It's just a standard board procedure that any fighter deemed to be using a sauna, which is not permitted within its rules, will be brought before the British Boxing Board of Control.

"We have to be in the real world of weight making. I was fined a few years ago by the British Boxing Board of Control for talking about a fighter using a sauna, but they need to understand there is obviously water manipulation in terms of making weight.

"The board, who do a great job in working on behalf of the fighter to protect their well-being and to make the sport as safe as possible, need to really look at the correct methods and the methods in general of making weight.

"I think we do need a little bit of common sense and a sensible approach because, like I said, there is a science to making weight."

Benn 'stronger, sharper, better' for rematch

Eubank Jr is understood to be actively seeking a second fight, and Hearn confirmed there was similar desire - and a signed contract - from the Benn camp.

"The rematch is happening from our side," Hearn added. "We signed a two-fight deal for it to happen.

"It's one of the reasons we took the fight in the first place because of the opportunities to run it twice. I don't see any reason why Chris Eubank wouldn't want the fight, it's obviously a significant purse for him.

"The first fight was a thriller, one of the best fights Britain has seen in a long time. And now Conor Benn has got that activity, which has plagued him for a long time, we believe he'll be stronger, sharper and better in a rematch and looking to overturn the result.

"In our minds, there is nothing other than a Chris Eubank Jr rematch. Conor Benn is ready to go. He's staying in shape and is chomping at the bit to go and avenge that defeat."

Spurs or Wembley - where will rematch take place?

Image: A sell-out crowd of over 67,000 fans watched the first fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

As for the venue of the rematch, Hearn revealed a return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was most likely but refused to rule out utilising Wembley Stadium's capacity of over 90,000.

"His Excellency [Turki Al-Sheikh] announced we would be back at Spurs on September 20 or 27," he said.

"We saw the fixtures come out on Wednesday. Spurs are at home on the 27th, so that brings in September 20 or October 4.

"It's a fantastic stadium and it's a great viewing spectacle for fight fans. Obviously, you do have Wembley, which is a bigger capacity, and we'll have to see what fits well with the dates.

"The first fight was huge, it delivered huge numbers across pay-per-view, digital interactions and, of course, bums on seats as well.

"We know we could fill up Wembley as well for the rematch, so that the decision will have to come in the next week or so. I guess His Excellency will make that decision when the time comes."