Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez shoves Terence Crawford as they go head-to-head again before Las Vegas fight

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez shoved Terence Crawford as tempers flared at the latest press conference for their Las Vegas fight.

Crawford marched across the stage and attempted to force Canelo to give ground, prompting a firm push from the Mexican star that led to a brief altercation between entourages for both fighters and security staff in New York.

The American had adopted a more aggressive approach in the press conference, insisting that he is 'hunting' Canelo in their undisputed super-middleweight world title fight on September 13.

"I'm just going to keep it real," said Crawford. "I'm hunting him, that's it. I'm hunting everything that he's got and I'm going to take it come September 13."

Crawford, who is a four-weight world champion, has vowed to inflict a crushing loss on his hugely popular opponent.

Image: Canelo and Crawford are two of the elite champions in boxing

"I want all the people in the stands that boo me, they are going to cry when they go home.

Canelo, who has also conquered four weight classes, was forced to go the distance in his last fight, an uneventful points win over the elusive William Scull in May, and has requested a smaller ring for the Crawford clash.

"You need to put a small ring, a smaller ring," he said.

But Crawford responded quickly by saying: "The only running that I'll be doing is running upside his head and I can assure you that.

"Facts, and he's got a big head too."

Crawford is stepping up two weight divisions to face Canelo after defeating Israil Madrimov by unanimous decision at super-welterweight last August.