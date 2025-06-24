Natasha Jonas will only return to ring for a mega-fight that can "motivate" her and provide "a challenge"

Former two-time world champion Natasha Jonas says she will need a "challenge" if she is to return to the ring.

The 41-year-old faced questions about retirement after her unanimous-decision loss to Price in their world welterweight title unification clash at Royal Albert Hall in March.

However, Jonas left the door open for a return to the ring in the future if she is offered a fight that "motivates" her to get into the mental headspace required for the challenge.

Many believe that would have to be fighting the likes of Price or Katie Taylor once again.

"To just come back for a win's sake is not enough for me, I don't think it will motivate me enough," Jonas told Sky Sports News.

"It has to be a big fight, it has to be something that I can mentally get myself up for the challenge.

"Like I say, your body can do what it wants but it won't matter if your brain is not at the peak.

"There has to be a challenge in there for me."

While Jonas has not made any firm decisions on her future, she does admit that it is harder to motivate herself to put her body and mind through getting ready for a bout once again.

However, if she does decide to fight once again, it will be the best decision for her.

"I think it is easy to make decisions and judgements when you are feeling emotional," she added.

"I still honestly haven't decided. I have taken a bit of time out from the gym, I am doing projects and initiatives which I really enjoy.

"We will see what opportunities become available.

"People don't realise how hard it is and it is not just physically hard and demanding but also mentally.

"Do you want to be that person again? Putting your body through it is the easy part believe it or not.

"It is putting your mind through it and being that person again, and again, and again.

"There is always a thing of what comes next. You just have to make those decisions and make the decision that is best for you.

"There will be a lot of people who have say and input - some you listen to, some you don't.

"I will make the best decisions for me which is what I have done throughout my career.