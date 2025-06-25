Conor Benn eligible to challenge Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios winner for WBC welterweight world title

Conor Benn is eligible to challenge the winner of the Manny Pacquiao versus Mario Barrios welterweight world title fight.

Benn lost to Chris Eubank Jr at middleweight and is expected to rematch his rival later this year.

But that won't rule him out of challenging for the WBC belt at 147lbs, despite not boxing in the division for several years and losing his most recent fight.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Barrios and returning veteran Pacquiao will contest the WBC welterweight world championship on July 19 in Las Vegas.

Benn would be eligible to box the Barrios-Pacquiao victor, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed to Sky Sports.

"He is ranked by the WBC, Eubank also is ranked by the WBC, different weight categories. It is up to him [Benn]. Right now if he's doing a rematch, then he's not going to challenge for the WBC for some time but he's eligible," Sulaiman told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harlem Eubank believes we'll never see an event like his cousin Chris Eubank Jr's fight against Conor Benn again, describing how the energy shifted when Chris Eubank Sr showed up in the car ahead of the bout

"Sensational fighter, great story, he came up in weight, gave advantage, tremendous fight."

Sulaiman added: "His father was a proud WBC champion so it's overall a beautiful story."

Benn's most recent bout was the defeat to Eubank Jr at 160lbs. Having been suspended after an adverse finding in a drug test, before being cleared to box in the UK, Benn hasn't actually boxed at welterweight since 2022 when he knocked out Chris van Heerden.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr was mobbed by fans while signing an egg carton following his recent victory over British rival Conor Benn

Nevertheless the WBC have him high up in their rankings at 147lbs.

"He lost in middleweight, outside of his division in a highly competitive dramatic, great fight so he is absolutely ranked in a high place," Sulaiman said.

"The WBC rankings are by merit. There are fighters who lose a fight and still can advance in the rankings. Let's say hypothetically No 14 in the rankings challenges for the world title and he has a tremendous performance against a champion, drops him and it's a close fight, he would go from 14 higher even though he lost.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Conor Benn has his say on the fight against Chris Eubank Jr and whether he would be up for a rematch

"Usually people would think you lose, you go down in the rankings but it's not the case."

Sulaiman continued: "[Benn] is right there. He's No 3 ranked, right at the top. He has all the merits and he has the level to bid for the WBC title at any stage.

"If he doesn't fight the rematch and he's available and ready, then that could be one of the great fights of this year."