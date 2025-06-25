Conor Benn eligible to challenge Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios winner for WBC welterweight world title
Conor Benn lost his most recent fight up at middleweight but, after an epic battle with Chris Eubank Jr, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman explains why Benn retains his world ranking at 147lbs and is eligible to challenge the Manny Pacquiao-Mario Barrios winner for welterweight championship
Conor Benn is eligible to challenge the winner of the Manny Pacquiao versus Mario Barrios welterweight world title fight.
Benn lost to Chris Eubank Jr at middleweight and is expected to rematch his rival later this year.
But that won't rule him out of challenging for the WBC belt at 147lbs, despite not boxing in the division for several years and losing his most recent fight.
Barrios and returning veteran Pacquiao will contest the WBC welterweight world championship on July 19 in Las Vegas.
Benn would be eligible to box the Barrios-Pacquiao victor, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed to Sky Sports.
"He is ranked by the WBC, Eubank also is ranked by the WBC, different weight categories. It is up to him [Benn]. Right now if he's doing a rematch, then he's not going to challenge for the WBC for some time but he's eligible," Sulaiman told Sky Sports.
"Sensational fighter, great story, he came up in weight, gave advantage, tremendous fight."
Sulaiman added: "His father was a proud WBC champion so it's overall a beautiful story."
Benn's most recent bout was the defeat to Eubank Jr at 160lbs. Having been suspended after an adverse finding in a drug test, before being cleared to box in the UK, Benn hasn't actually boxed at welterweight since 2022 when he knocked out Chris van Heerden.
Nevertheless the WBC have him high up in their rankings at 147lbs.
"He lost in middleweight, outside of his division in a highly competitive dramatic, great fight so he is absolutely ranked in a high place," Sulaiman said.
"The WBC rankings are by merit. There are fighters who lose a fight and still can advance in the rankings. Let's say hypothetically No 14 in the rankings challenges for the world title and he has a tremendous performance against a champion, drops him and it's a close fight, he would go from 14 higher even though he lost.
"Usually people would think you lose, you go down in the rankings but it's not the case."
Sulaiman continued: "[Benn] is right there. He's No 3 ranked, right at the top. He has all the merits and he has the level to bid for the WBC title at any stage.
"If he doesn't fight the rematch and he's available and ready, then that could be one of the great fights of this year."