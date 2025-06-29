Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn rematch set for September 20 in London

Chris Eubank Jr will fight fellow Briton Conor Benn in a rematch in London on September 20.

Like the first fight, which Eubank won by unanimous decision at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April, the rematch will again take place at the middleweight limit of 160 pounds, with a 10-pound rehydration clause.

The venue for the rematch is yet to be confirmed but is likely to be either Tottenham or Wembley. Tottenham are currently scheduled to play Brighton at the AMEX Stadium on September 20.

Reacting to the news, Benn tweeted: "Ready to fight now! September 20th can't come soon enough."

The thrilling first fight was scored 116-112 in favour of Eubank and rekindled memories of their fathers' fierce rivalry, taking place 35 years after Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn had first fought.

However, the build-up to the fight was controversial.

Eubank was fined £100,000 after slapping Benn with an egg at an ill-tempered pre-fight press conference.

This was an apparent reference to an independent report finding that Benn's failed drug test, which caused the original fight in October 2022 to be postponed, could have been caused by a "highly elevated consumption" of eggs. Benn denied intentional doping and his suspension was lifted after being cleared by the National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP).

Eubank was then fined another £375,000 after missing the 160lb limit at the official weigh-in but was successfully inside the 170lbs rehydration limit on the morning of the fight.

However, the 35-year-old has been ordered to appear in front of the British Boxing Board of Control to explain his use of a sauna, which is outlawed, to cut weight.

Eubank Sr claimed his son, who normally fights at 175lbs, was dangerously dehydrated for the first bout and was expected to miss the fight. However, at the last minute, he appeared by his son's side on fight night in a sensational moment.

Benn had never fought above super-welterweight (154lbs) before the first meeting.

Hearn: Second fight will be even better

Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn told The Ring: "Spurs is contracted - it's a fantastic stadium and it worked extremely well the first time.

"Obviously, it was sold out and this fight's even bigger, so you could possibly look at Wembley to increase the capacity, but that will be a decision for His Excellency and Ring Magazine to make the final call."

"I just think the second fight will be even better," Hearn said. "They're not going to change. They're going to come out from the first bell and just carry on like the 13th round. And when you see a fight like that, for me, the automatic thing to do is to do the rematch.

"The fight was always going to be two fights, but sometimes a fight's one-sided or it ends early and there isn't really the appetite for the rematch.

"I think here, now with Conor having that activity, which is something that was lacking from the first fight as well, we really fancy our chances.

"We know the weight's a disadvantage and that showed a little bit in the first fight, but fans can just expect a continuation of the 12th round and it'll be another toe-to-toe war."